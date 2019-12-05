MacArthur take big leap with wins over Springfield, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in three-day span

“Flat out boards," said SHG coach Steve Klunick of the keys to MacArthur's win. "Q killed us. Just killed us. ... She’s a tough matchup for anybody. She’s as good as it gets."

The Generals out-scored SHG (5-2) 18-4 in the fourth quarter and went on a 16-2 run in the final five minutes of the game.

"(Williams) been wanting to do this since me and Taya started as freshmen," Jackson said. "Once we knew we could beat them, we have so much potential to get up there to state and even place at state."

A pair of free throws from Jackson with 3:29 left in the second quarter gave the Generals a lead for good. SHG got as close as one point, but never led or tied again. Davis knew that. Her team had come too far to blow a lead that lasted the entire second half down the stretch. She opened the fourth quarter with a layup to extend the lead to three points, finished a layup through traffic late in the fourth and hit her free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play and closed the game with a steal and a layup.

The lopsided losses of years past flashed back. It couldn't happen again.