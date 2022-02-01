MacArthur's Christina Rice has emerged and 4 takeaways from the Generals' first meeting with St. Teresa

DECATUR — If MacArthur basketball's Christina Rice has a free moment, she is probably in the gym working on her game.

As a sophomore, Rice spent last season on the Generals' junior varsity team, and after the varsity team finished as Central State 8 Tournament champions, Rice was determined to put the work in be a key contributor this season.

"Right after the season last year, my dad and I got in the gym every single day. There really weren't any days off and I was in the gym for hours and hours two or three times a day," Rice said. "I was trying to get better and be the best athlete that I could."

Rice has burst on the scene this season as the Generals' presence under the basket, averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a junior. That tremendous jump from JV to all-conference was her work ethic, MacArthur girls basketball head coach Sean Flaherty said.

"Christina turned into a gym rat and probably logged more hours than the team together. We saw her improving this summer and she had an outstanding summer playing in the leagues," Flaherty said. "She is shooting nearly 50% from the field and she has a bunch of different moves down low. She's with us for another year and we expect great things from her."

Before Monday's matchup with St. Teresa, Rice was working on her game in the MacArthur gym with her father, Christopher Rice, who played basketball for Stephen Decatur High School, as well as Millikin. He has helped Christina with her post game against tough CS8 opponents.

"On JV and freshman, I've always been down low so it wasn't too much to adjust to. Being under (MacArthur all-time leading scorer) Quincenia Jackson for my first couple years, she helped me," Rice said. "I've learned from my dad, who was a post player. When people figured out that I'm a threat down there, it got a little harder."

Rice's goal is to play in college and she's focused on her ball handling because at 5-8, she will likely play farther away from the basket at the next level.

"At first, my performance this season was a little beyond my expectations, but now I think I can do a lot more," Rice said. "After playing basketball for so long, my love of the game is definitely there and it has gotten stronger. I think I can average more next year and it is all about putting in the work and doing whatever I can do to help my team get the win."

First ever meeting

Monday's game was the first ever meeting between the St. Teresa and MacArthur girls teams and it will likely be the last for a while between the Class 1A and 3A teams.

The scheduling opportunity occurred because of changes to the IHSA's state girls basketball tournament which will be played all on the same weekend, March 4-6 at Redbird Arena in Normal. The Class 1A and 2A girls seasons were extended a week to bring them in line with Class 3A and 4A, opening some schedule opportunities for the Bulldogs.

The first meeting was originally scheduled for last season, but due to COVID rules, MacArthur's basketball schedule was adjusted to feature only CS8 conference games, making the 2021-22 game the first meeting between the schools.

Pender vs. Livingston

Monday's game saw a battle between the top point guards in Macon County, MacArthur's Amaria Pender and St. Teresa's Joella Livingston.

Pender, a senior, and Livingston, a sophomore, went back and forth all game, trying to get the ball from each other and dishing out passes to their teammates.

Pender won the matchup, scoring a game-high 22 points, many of them off of steals from Bulldogs players. The Generals controlled the game throughout, leading 40-23 at halftime, and getting a running clock in the fourth quarter to ultimately win 78-45.

"It is pretty good playing with 'P.' I think she is the best defender in the conference and she can drive to the lane and just dish it to you," Rice said. "As long as you are there and you are ready, she is going to get you the ball."

Lawrence a deep threat

Against St. Teresa, MacArthur's Alexis Lawrence showed that she is one of the best deep shooting threats in the area. She connected on four 3-pointers, adding 14 total points off the bench.

Lawrence's strength from 3 opens up the General's offense and slows down opponents from pulling a defender from her to double team Pender or Rice when they get the ball near the basket.

"Alexis is one of the best pure shooters around and when she gets hot, she can change the game tremendously for us," Flaherty said. "You have to respect her outside game. If she can stay hot for us in the next few weeks, we will be able to make some noise in the postseason."

Smith adds to balanced Generals' game

Adding to MacArthur's balanced scoring night was 13 points from senior Marlizabeth Smith, who is the sister of MacArthur legend Quincenia Jackson.

"When Marlizabth puts her full heart into it, she is one of the best finishers around. She is another blessing to have and when we can get all the girls going we can do some nice things," Flaherty said. "We've had nights where Christina Rice dumps in 24 and she carries us and there are games where we spread the wealth. That's a good thing about squad. Everynight is an adventure for us on offense."

