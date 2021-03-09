MacArthur's Nick Spannaus powers Generals over Eisenhower to advance to CS8 Tournament semifinals

DECATUR — The MacArthur boys basketball team limited Eisenhower's RJ Walker to three points in the first half on Tuesday, building a 40-23 halftime lead on the way to a 79-62 win in the Central State 8 Tournament quarterfinal matchup.
The Generals were led by 21 points from Nick Spannaus and Brylan Phillips added 16 points. Walker finished the game with 21 for the Panthers.
"I think we let off on our defense in the second half and Nick and Brylan carried us a bit in the second half," MacArthur coach Terise Bryson said. "We played very well in the first half as a team and in the second half we got a little sloppy. In a city game, stuff like that can happen. Eisenhower came out and played hard and we had to come out and meet their intensity."
MacArthur (8-2) led by just one point, 16-15, after the first quarter but they held Eisenhower to seven points in the second quarter to build a 17-point half time lead.
"We did a good job in practice trying to limit (Walker). Where RJ goes, that team goes and I think we did a good job of denying RJ the ball," Bryson said. "Jabryn Anderson and Ryan Bartley did a good job of denying him the ball. Jabryn is usually a main scorer for us but today it was defense."
Nine Generals got on the scoreboard Tuesday, with Eric Livingston scoring 12, Anderson added eight and Mekhi Phillips and Omarion Slaw each had six points.
"With this team right here, every night we don't know who is going to lead us in scoring," Bryson said. "We are so balanced out and they are all very unselfish and they don't care who scores on this team."
Spannaus scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half.
"It really didn't feel like I had 21 tonight because I started off slow," Spannaus said. "My teammates told me to keep pushing, like they always do. In the second half, I came out and got my mind right and we got the job done."
As a senior, Spannaus has much experience in seeing how dangerous Walker, the H&R Macon Player of the Year last season, is firsthand. Walker's 21 points gives him 1,316 career points, good for second all-time for the Panther's program behind Lewis Jackson's 1,630- points.
"RJ brings a big challenge. You know he is going to shoot the ball and so we tried to face guard him the whole game and make sure he got the ball as little as possible," Spannaus said. "I think we are playing our best basketball right now. We let up a little bit in that second half and we could have played better defense. Going into this next game we have to come into practice tomorrow and keep playing hard like we have in these past few games."
The Generals next face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday at 7 p.m. at home in the CS8 Tournament semifinal. SHG defeated Springfield Southeast 60-52 on Tuesday. MacArthur beat the Cyclones 71-55 on Feb. 27.
