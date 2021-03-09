MacArthur's Nick Spannaus powers Generals over Eisenhower to advance to CS8 Tournament semifinals

Nine Generals got on the scoreboard Tuesday, with Eric Livingston scoring 12, Anderson added eight and Mekhi Phillips and Omarion Slaw each had six points.

"With this team right here, every night we don't know who is going to lead us in scoring," Bryson said. "We are so balanced out and they are all very unselfish and they don't care who scores on this team."

Spannaus scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half.

"It really didn't feel like I had 21 tonight because I started off slow," Spannaus said. "My teammates told me to keep pushing, like they always do. In the second half, I came out and got my mind right and we got the job done."

As a senior, Spannaus has much experience in seeing how dangerous Walker, the H&R Macon Player of the Year last season, is firsthand. Walker's 21 points gives him 1,316 career points, good for second all-time for the Panther's program behind Lewis Jackson's 1,630- points.