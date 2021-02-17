MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson becomes school's all-time leading scorer in win against Eisenhower in city game

"(Quincenia and Taya) didn't see the fourth quarter and we were subbing pretty liberally so we could work in some girls into some different spots that they don't normally play," Flaherty said.

"It is one of those things in that how is a team going to defend us? You can pack it in and try to stop (Quincenia) with that great inside game or are they going to stop Taya from driving to the bucket and everyone collapsing," Flaherty said "Then you have Hayley who is a beast out there (on the perimeter). It makes us more diverse in our offense so you have to pick your poison on how to defend us."