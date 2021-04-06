MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson, St. Teresa's Addison Newbon named to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams

DECATUR — MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson and St. Teresa's Addison Newbon were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Teams.
Jackson, who averaged 16.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game and became the program's all-time leading scorer, led the Generals to the Central State 8 Tournament championship this season. She was selected on the Class 3A All-State team. Her teammate Taya Davis was included in the special mention team.
Newbon had a monster season for St. Teresa, scoring 27.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds as the key weapon on a younger team and was included on the Class 1A All-State team.
Thirty players were named to each class' all-state team while special mentions varied between 30-35 in each class. Players were selected by the IBCA representatives at the all-state selection meeting on March 28.
Joining Newbon on the Class 1A All-State team was Jilyan Burgener from Central A&M and Grace Nelson from Altamont, both freshmen. Burgener averaged 16.6 points per game and was the first Raiders freshman to be chosen as a first-team CIC All-Conference selection.
In Class 2A, Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik, Pana's Jill Hamilton and Teutopolis' Lexie Niebrugge were all-state selections.
Joining Jackson on the Class 3A team was Charleston's Shae Littleford and Mattoon's Mallory Ramage. Littleford averaged 24.6 points for the undefeated 15-0 Trojans. Ramage averaged 23.4 points per game for Mattoon and crossed over 1,500 career points as a junior this season.
Receiving special mentions were Altamont's Brooke Runge (1A), Teutopolis' Kaylee Niebrugge and Kaitllyn Schumacher (2A), Sullivan's Emily White (2A), Mount Zion's Denver Anderson (3A) and Taylorville's Haylee Sagle (3A).
