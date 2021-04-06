MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson, St. Teresa's Addison Newbon named to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams

DECATUR — MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson and St. Teresa's Addison Newbon were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Teams.

Jackson, who averaged 16.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game and became the program's all-time leading scorer, led the Generals to the Central State 8 Tournament championship this season. She was selected on the Class 3A All-State team. Her teammate Taya Davis was included in the special mention team.

Newbon had a monster season for St. Teresa, scoring 27.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds as the key weapon on a younger team and was included on the Class 1A All-State team.