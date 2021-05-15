MacArthur's Terise Bryson is Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Bryson: "I think at the beginning and at that first game, all of the guys were out of shape. We were trying to put everything in and we didn't have any legs back. Once we got our legs back, I think we got tougher and we realized how good we were. Our guys fought against Lanphier and I think the way they played right there, if it was a longer season, we would have been contenders to make a nice little run."

Q: You had six seniors — Spannaus, Smith, Caleb Patton, Eric Livingston, Omarion Slaw and Ryan Bartley — that will be difficult to replace next season.

Bryson: "That group meant a lot to me. I had them for two years (on JV) and they all worked their butt off. As much as I yelled at them and as much as I got on them, I never had one of those kids disrespect me in the four years they have been at MacArthur.

"I think next year we are going to be young. We have two all-conference guards coming back with Brylan and Jabryn. We are going to be scrappy and hopefully this summer we can get into some tournament and work. I think as the season goes, those young guys will get older and we will be alright. I'm excited and I hope they don't shut us down. Hopefully they get a full year of working out and that we will be ready to go by next year."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.