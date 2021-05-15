 Skip to main content
MacArthur's Terise Bryson is Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year
MACON COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR

MacArthur's Terise Bryson is Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

DECATUR — While Terise Bryson was at Illinois State and among the nation's leading scorers and Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, coaching wasn't something he seriously considered. 

"I think when I was in college I never really thought about it. I talked to (MacArthur athletic director) Jason Crutcher and he asked me to try it," Bryson said. "Being around (former head coach Ron Ingram) the first year, I started liking it. I'm a shy guy but when you start coaching basketball, you don't even pay attention to that anymore. As I did more, I started liking it even more." 

Terise Bryson

MacArthur boys basketball coach Terise Bryson cheers on his team last season. Bryson is the H&R Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. 

Bryson took over for Ingram in this shortened late-winter season and with just a handful of practices before their first game, guided the team to a 9-3 record as they advanced to the Central State 8 Tournament championship game. Bryson is the Herald & Review's pick for the Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. 

Question: You had experience as the team's assistant coach before becoming head coach this season. Overall, how do you feel like your first season went? 

Bryson: "I think our guys bought into everything that we did. We started just week before our first game. It took some time to get them in tune and get their legs. I feel bad for the seniors that only got to play 12 games because of the situation with COVID. It was understandable but with the guys and the group of seniors that we had, it was the perfect job to come into as your first year as a head coach. 

"When I came in, I had all the guys when they were freshmen and sophomores. I was around these guys and it was really connecting all the dots together. (Former head coach Ron Ingram) did a good job of letting me talk and letting me run some stuff when I was his assistant and so they were already used to me."

Terise Bryson 2

MacArthur boys basketball coach Terise Bryson (left) talks with Qua Smith (12). 

Q: In what ways did Ingram help you in becoming a head coach? 

Bryson: "He taught me patience. When I started coaching under him, I really didn't know anything and I paid attention to him a lot. (This season), I would talk to him after every game. He showed me a lot of stuff. He would tell me things I could work on and give me his honest opinion on it."

Q: What were some challenges you encountered in your first season? 

Bryson: "We had a lot of players this year that played multiple different positions. (Nick Spannaus) is probably going to play guard when he gets to college (at Culver-Stockton College) and he did a great job with me wanting him to go to the post. (Brylan Phillips) was used to being a scorer at Eisenhower and came here and was a facilitator. (Qua Smith) was used to being a scorer and he accepted his role of not having the ball in his hands a lot. Having a lot of good guys like I did, they bought into it and we were successful."

Q: Springfield Lanphier beat you 72-59 on Feb. 23 and in the CS8 Tournament championship game, Lanphier won by just one point, 59-58. Does that show you how the team improved over the season? 

Bryson: "I think at the beginning and at that first game, all of the guys were out of shape. We were trying to put everything in and we didn't have any legs back. Once we got our legs back, I think we got tougher and we realized how good we were. Our guys fought against Lanphier and I think the way they played right there, if it was a longer season, we would have been contenders to make a nice little run."

Terise Bryson 3

MacArthur boys basketball coach Terise Bryson (right) instructs point guard Brylan Phillips (2). 

Q: You had six seniors — Spannaus, Smith, Caleb Patton, Eric Livingston, Omarion Slaw and Ryan Bartley — that will be difficult to replace next season. 

Bryson: "That group meant a lot to me. I had them for two years (on JV) and they all worked their butt off. As much as I yelled at them and as much as I got on them, I never had one of those kids disrespect me in the four years they have been at MacArthur. 

"I think next year we are going to be young. We have two all-conference guards coming back with Brylan and Jabryn. We are going to be scrappy and hopefully this summer we can get into some tournament and work. I think as the season goes, those young guys will get older and we will be alright. I'm excited and I hope they don't shut us down. Hopefully they get a full year of working out and that we will be ready to go by next year." 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Recent winners

2010 — Bill Ipsen, St. Teresa

2011 — Vic Binkley, Warrensburg-Latham

2012 — Felipe Phillips, MacArthur

2013 — Ryan Brown, Mount Zion

2014 — Vic Binkley, Warrensburg-Latham

2015 — Tom Noonan, St. Teresa

2016 – Vic Binkley, Warrensburg-Latham

2017 – Rodney Walker, Eisenhower

2018 — Tom Noonan, St. Teresa

2019 — Ron Ingram, MacArthur

2020 — Ron Ingram, MacArthur

2021 — Terise Bryson, MacArthur

