Macon County boys and girls basketball tournaments canceled for the 2020-21 season
Macon County boys and girls basketball tournaments canceled for the 2020-21 season

MAROA — The boys and girls Macon County Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled for the 2020-21 season.

In a statement released by the Macon County Regional High School Association (MCRHSA) this week, president Brice Stewart said the board's vote was unanimous 8-0. 

"This decision was made due to the (Illinois Department of Public Health) restrictions that are currently in place for tournaments," Stewart said. "We did look at an alternative plan to continue this long standing tradition, however, it was determined the loss of revenue would be too great for the MCRHSA. This loss in revenue would eliminate our ability to host all other activities including scholastic bowl, bass fishing, track, and band/choir.

"The decision on all other MCRHSA activities will made at our regularly scheduled meeting in December."

In the IHSA modified schedule released in July, basketball was considered a medium risk sport for the transmission of COVID-19 and the season was kept in the winter, which will run from Nov. 16 through Feb. 13.

Last year's tournaments were won by the Central A&M boys and the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls. The St. Teresa boys and girls teams finished second in each tournament. 

The inaugural Macon County Bass Fishing Tournament will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 3-4. 

PHOTOS: Central A&M wins the Macon County Tournament against St. Teresa

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Connor Heaton, Jacob Paradee honored at Central A&M

