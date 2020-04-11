MACON COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: MacArthur's Ron Ingram

DECATUR — Before each season, Ron Ingram sets his goal to win at least 20 games. It's a popular and solid benchmark for high school basketball coaches that ensures a winning season while being on of the top teams in the area.
Of course he has postseason aspirations and plans to play as deep into March as possible. Twenty wins comes first, but even without that benchmark, a team can get hot at the right time and make a run.
Ingram's MacArthur boys basketball team did just that. The Generals (16-17) didn't meet Ingram's win-total goal — the team that lacked varsity minutes entering the season and an injury to standout forward Nick Spannaus didn't help matters — but the team found its groove down the stretch. The Generals won four of their last five games, including a Class 3A regional championship.
Ingram — the only boys coachin the county to win a regional this year — is the Herald & Review Macon County Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
Still, Ingram holds himself to a standard of being a winning basketball team. He was elated to win a regional, but feels like there were wins left on the table.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself," Ingram said. "I thought we could have played better with the type of team we had. I know we didn’t have a lot of players playing together all year long. I just felt like we should have done better than what we did."
He credited his assistant coaches — Tarise Bryson, Jason Crutcher and Art Young — for helping him grow as a coach this season and keeping the back end of the bench prepared for minutes throughout the year. There's a level of accountability among the coaching staff that helped the team get through losing streaks.
“I think it was a good year because we had younger guys," Bryson said. "I think they know now what to do to win now. I think we had a lot of young guys this year and a lot of the guys didn’t get a lot of varsity minutes last year. We started clicking towards the end and going into next year they know what they should do to take the next step."
Even when the Generals were in the middle of a losing streak, like the three-game streak before the end of the season, Ingram stayed calm. His voice resonated with players.
"He kept telling us he’s not giving up," junior guard Qua Smith said. "Everyday before practice he gave us a big speech and said he’s not going to give up — ever. He said he’s going to keep fighting for a regional title and keep fighting."
Ingram had a feeling the team was going to win a regional championship; the first since his first year in 2014. He liked the talent and depth on his team. Though the group was inexperienced, Ingram said he felt a healthy group could do some damage.
He trusted his players and his assistants that every player was ready to go if their name was called. So he made a promise: This team would win a regional championship, the first for a Decatur Public Schools boys team since Eisenhower in the 2016-17 season.
“I just had a lot of confidence in the type of team we’ve had," Ingram said. "We had a pretty good summer together and they played well throughout the open gym. I had a good feeling about these guys. I really had a better feeling than regionals. I really thought we were going to go further than regionals, but I didn’t want to stick my neck out that far and promise them state and stuff like that.
“Even when Nick was down, I had a good feeling we were winning regionals. I knew he was coming back."
His players responded, and Smith said the promise came early in the season.
“It gave us really good confidence for the year," Smith said. "Our first game of the year we really did good then we got thrown off a little bit with a couple injuries. Then he told us we were going to come back and still win the regional title. That gave us more confidence."
Ingram will spend the offseason back at the drawing board to avenge his only season at MacArthur where the team was below .500, parsing through film and listening to the advice of his assistant coaches, each of whom he credited for his own growth as well as the growth of the team.
When next season rolls around, he'll set his 20-win goal again, holding himself to the standard of reaching it.
