MACON COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: MacArthur's Ron Ingram

Still, Ingram holds himself to a standard of being a winning basketball team. He was elated to win a regional, but feels like there were wins left on the table.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself," Ingram said. "I thought we could have played better with the type of team we had. I know we didn’t have a lot of players playing together all year long. I just felt like we should have done better than what we did."

He credited his assistant coaches — Tarise Bryson, Jason Crutcher and Art Young — for helping him grow as a coach this season and keeping the back end of the bench prepared for minutes throughout the year. There's a level of accountability among the coaching staff that helped the team get through losing streaks.

“I think it was a good year because we had younger guys," Bryson said. "I think they know now what to do to win now. I think we had a lot of young guys this year and a lot of the guys didn’t get a lot of varsity minutes last year. We started clicking towards the end and going into next year they know what they should do to take the next step."

Even when the Generals were in the middle of a losing streak, like the three-game streak before the end of the season, Ingram stayed calm. His voice resonated with players.