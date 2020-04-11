MACON COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eisenhower's R.J. Walker

DECATUR — If R.J. Walker is being honest, he used to hate the shooting machine that his dad rolled in front of the hoops at the SkyWalker Sports Complex.
The machine, which is designed to return shots back to the shooter, was perhaps the most vicious basketball enemy for Walker when he was five or six years old. Walker was hardly strong enough to shoot the ball over the top of the net and the basketballs returned at a breakneck pace, leaving him scurrying around the gym to corral each one that escaped his handle.
Over time, Walker got stronger and learned where and how to draw the most out of his strength to lift the basketball over the net and through the hoop. The machine was no longer the enemy, but more of an accessory to his own growth as a basketball player.
Walker, a junior on the Eisenhower boys basketball team, has improved every year. He used that shooting prowess learned from all those days with the shooting machine to average 16.7 points to go with and shoot 37 percent on 3-pointers this season. But he was also one of he team's top on-ball defenders, and he averaged 3.1 steals. Despite missing six games because of an ankle injury, Walker is the Herald & Review Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year,
“I’m glad that he put me through all that," Walker said of those shooting drills when he was young. "Coach (Dave) Kreps, he gave me this ball that had hands on it. I shot that ball in my room 50 times a day before I would go to sleep. I would just lay on the floor and keep shooting it when I was a shorty and that helped me form a jump shot, too, I believe."
Walker, though, proved to be more than just a knock-down shooter this season. He played point guard during the AAU season and became more of a facilitator and cutter to the rim for easy layups, and also excelled defensively.
“Starting him off at that young of an age, he had a natural shot, just a natural and pretty shot that to this day just stayed with him," said Eisenhower coach, and R.J.'s father, Rodney Walker. "He could be shooting more every day than what he does, but some people are natural-born shooters and he’s one of them."
Rodney had his own illustrious basketball career, starring at St. Teresa and was the Macon County Player of the Year in 1991 before a two-year junior college career and a two-year career at New Mexico State that led him to a prolonged career playing internationally.
Rodney could jump, dunking on anyone in his way. R.J. isn't the same player, but that he's effective in ways that Rodney wasn't as a high school hooper.
“He’s an effective player with a ball in his hands," Rodney said. "What surprises me about R.J. is how he scores without the ball. He doesn’t have to be ball dominant to be effective. That takes a special kind of player because a lot of scorers have to have the ball in their hand all the time. When I was at St. Teresa, I had the ball in my hands 90 percent of the time."
The process for R.J. adding more to his game wasn't a coincidence. There were times in the middle of the night — midnight or 1 a.m. — that he called former Decatur standout Monty Wilson and asked if he wanted to meet at SkyWalker to get shots up or play one-on-one games. Sometimes the trips to SkyWalker were two-a-days playing against some of the most recognized basketball names in Decatur: Lewis Jackson, Christian Williams, Wilson, Jarod Oldham.
Rodney runs R.J. through training that was similar to his professional training all in an attempt to build strength and stamina for the games. There's always a mission.
“Every summer, me and my dad work on certain things," R.J. said. "After my freshman year he knew it wasn’t going to be as easy for me to get open because I made that mark as a freshman so people would be looking for me. That’s when he had me play point guard for my AAU team to work on handling stuff. That helped me become more of a slasher, too, and the shot was still there."
Said Rodney: “He’s at that point where I can really put him through those strenuous workouts like I was when I was playing overseas. I’m not trying to prepare him for high school, I’m trying to prepare him for what’s waiting for him after high school."
Things were going just fine for Eisenhower before R.J. suffered an injury in January that cost him six games. The Panthers were tied for first place in the Central State Eight and were 8-6 overall before losing all six games Walker missed. Even when he returned, he and Rodney estimate he was at about 85 percent. Defensively, he wasn't quite the same.
The injury threw a wrench into Rodney's 20-win plan.
“They tried to maintain as much as possible," Rodney said. "We just couldn't quite get over that hump and stay competitive. When we did bring R.J. back, of course he wanted to come back early, but he came back at about 85 percent and we got a couple more wins after that, but it just wasn’t the same. The damage had been done."
Said R.J.: "This season it was like a rollercoaster. We were on a roll, then I got hurt and I think that hurt us as a team. When I came back, things were sluggish, and it was hard to get back on track. I believe if I never would have gotten hurt, me and my team would have made a run deep in the season because that was a confidence killer for most of us at that midway point in the season."
R.J. is entering his senior year with the intent to make his name occupy the same air space as some of the best players who have come through the city. He's hardly the same kid who battled a pesky shooting machine nearly 12 years ago. He's got Division I interest, Rodney said, and is, in some respects, further ahead than his legendary father.
“He’s way above the curve, man," Rodney said. "Sometimes I have to sit back and say, ‘Hey, Rodney, you weren’t doing that stuff at that age so back up. You never went out there and hit 6 or 7 3s as a freshman against a team that went to state (Springfield Southeast). You didn't come out doing the things that this kid does at that level.’"
