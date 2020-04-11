MACON COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eisenhower's R.J. Walker

“I’m glad that he put me through all that," Walker said of those shooting drills when he was young. "Coach (Dave) Kreps, he gave me this ball that had hands on it. I shot that ball in my room 50 times a day before I would go to sleep. I would just lay on the floor and keep shooting it when I was a shorty and that helped me form a jump shot, too, I believe."

Walker, though, proved to be more than just a knock-down shooter this season. He played point guard during the AAU season and became more of a facilitator and cutter to the rim for easy layups, and also excelled defensively.

“Starting him off at that young of an age, he had a natural shot, just a natural and pretty shot that to this day just stayed with him," said Eisenhower coach, and R.J.'s father, Rodney Walker. "He could be shooting more every day than what he does, but some people are natural-born shooters and he’s one of them."

Rodney had his own illustrious basketball career, starring at St. Teresa and was the Macon County Player of the Year in 1991 before a two-year junior college career and a two-year career at New Mexico State that led him to a prolonged career playing internationally.

Rodney could jump, dunking on anyone in his way. R.J. isn't the same player, but that he's effective in ways that Rodney wasn't as a high school hooper.