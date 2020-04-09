MACON COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Mount Zion's Shane Davis

Davis is well-connected in the coaching realm and leaned on some of those connections through the lean years. Losing is hard, and it can take a toll without the light at the end of the tunnel always being visible. He leaned on Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin coach Gary Tidwell, whom he has known since college at Olivet Nazarene University, former Sullivan coach Scott Thomas, former Mount Zion coach Don Steers and former Mount Zion girls basketball assistant, and current track and cross county coach, Kelly Fox for advice. Each offered something different, but Davis credited each of them for instilling nuggets of information and being an open ear for him.

Thomas and Steers were instrumental in the Xs and Os of the game while Tidwell and Fox encouraged Davis to keep plugging away.

There were very few fundamental changes in the team ahead of this season. The Braves played a little faster and pressed a little more, but Davis and his coaching staff didn't implement and widespread changes. Instead, they waited for their players to develop and pressed the right buttons at the right time.