MACON COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson

Williams' own approach in how to coach Jackson changed. He used to try to anger her just to watch her dominate. She's smart enough to catch on to that, particularly when she saw Williams deploying that same strategy on a teammate.

Still, Williams pushed and prodded her, even angered her at times in the offseason and during practice. There's still work to do — free throws and jump shots, in particular — but Jackson's bread and butter is in the post.

“She just doesn’t like to lose and she works her tail off on positioning and sealing," Williams said. "Once she gets those two powerful tree trunks under her and she goes up, she’s going to take whatever’s with her up."

When things get tough, Jackson relies on those moments in practice when her frustration was mounting to stay calm and rise to the occasion.

“I like playing tougher games. It challenges me more and brings out the best of me and shows what I can actually do," Jackson said. "I just tell myself I’ve got to get my head in the game. This team depends on certain players and I’m one of the players. I can’t let them down."