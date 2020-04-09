MACON COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MacArthur's Quincenia Jackson

DECATUR — From inside the walls of the SkyWalker Sports Complex, Mike Williams saw an eighth-grader with tremendous strength — raw in her basketball skills, but fiercely strong. He knew she had a future. The basketball skills could be taught and her strength offered a firm starting spot.
This was four years ago, before Quincenia Jackson, now a junior at MacArthur, got to high school to play under Williams, the Generals' girls basketball coach. Before Jackson scored 1,000 career points during her junior season, before her Associated Press all-state honorable mention selection and before opposing teams threw every conceivable defense at her to slow her down.
“That’s when I knew this girl was going to be special," Williams said of the eight-grade all-star game when he first noticed her strength. "She’s put together pretty well, probably like a defensive end or tight end, I would say. Very athletic and powerful."
Jackson's basketball skills are being polished and her strength has only improved. She averaged 18 points, 12.5 rebounds and three steals for the Generals while shooting 75 percent from the field. MacArthur won its second consecutive Class 3A regional championship and Jackson was one of the driving forces on the team. She's the Herald & Review Macon County Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Seventy-five percent shooting?
“I didn’t realize that I hadn’t missed that many shots," Jackson said. "After every game I would go on MaxPreps to see what I scored and my rebounds, but I didn’t realize I didn’t miss that many shots. Seventy-five percent? That is kind of crazy."
Her strength was the difference in most games, but Williams and his coaching staff pushed Jackson every day in practice to blend that strength with more finesse around the rim. Missed layups equaled pushups. There weren't many one-on-one situations, it looked more like "Q" versus two — at least. Williams wanted to mimic the game as closely as he could to help his star post player develop.
At times, he and assistant coach Fred Jackson trotted out to the post and took big, blue blocking mats and pushed at Jackson, making every shot more difficult than the last. She had the strength to power through it; she just had to use it.
Last season, Jackson brought the ball to her hip after an offensive rebound before going up. Williams sought to fix that. There were countless drills that Jackson went through to get her to hold the ball high for a layup. Sometimes, Williams, who is 6-foot-5, stretched his arms all the way up and made Jackson shoot over him for a better angle. Other times he held a broom as high as he could.
"It worked a lot," Jackson said. "I used to get frustrated easily. The big blue pad thing, it made stuff easier. As girls pushed me in games. I didn’t get as frustrated as I used to my freshman year. The way I got frustrated was terrible."
Williams' own approach in how to coach Jackson changed. He used to try to anger her just to watch her dominate. She's smart enough to catch on to that, particularly when she saw Williams deploying that same strategy on a teammate.
Still, Williams pushed and prodded her, even angered her at times in the offseason and during practice. There's still work to do — free throws and jump shots, in particular — but Jackson's bread and butter is in the post.
“She just doesn’t like to lose and she works her tail off on positioning and sealing," Williams said. "Once she gets those two powerful tree trunks under her and she goes up, she’s going to take whatever’s with her up."
When things get tough, Jackson relies on those moments in practice when her frustration was mounting to stay calm and rise to the occasion.
“I like playing tougher games. It challenges me more and brings out the best of me and shows what I can actually do," Jackson said. "I just tell myself I’ve got to get my head in the game. This team depends on certain players and I’m one of the players. I can’t let them down."
Jackson is aware of her status on the team and the value she has, but that doesn't mean she likes to talk about it. She meets praise of her game with an eye roll and doesn't tout her own individual success. He favorite part of the season was helping Jurnee Flournoy — who transferred from Eisenhower — reach 1,000 career points and get a long-awaited regional championship plaque.
Noticeably absent are her own individual performances — 21 points, 18 rebounds and four steals against Chicago Simeon; 33 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals against Champaign Centennial; 30 points, 18 rebounds and five steals at Springfield Lanphier.
“I don’t brag on myself at all," Jackson said. "I don’t like to. I don’t like it when my mom does it. I’m more of a team player. I like to see everybody win."
Four years ago, Williams saw an eighth-grader who had no idea how strong she was, and saw potential that could blossom into a dominant post presence. Jackson, though, wasn't privy to that information. She was too busy trying to keep her head on straight when things got tough on the floor.
“My eighth grade year, I didn’t really know how strong I was," Jackson said. "I was really a crybaby in junior high, especially in seventh grade. It was really more frustration. I was scared of messing up.
“I just got over it and matured. I was like, ‘I can’t go to high school acting this way. Coach isn’t going to like that, college coaches aren’t going to like a crybaby. Nobody is going to want to recruit a crybaby.’"
So much has changed, and so much is changing. She has a chance to break 2,000 career points — she currently has 1,433 — and has a Division I offer from Chicago State, but Williams wonders why there aren't more offers.
Jackson isn't concerned. She's more worried about picking a major in college and getting back in the gym — where she was a few days after a season-ending loss to Springfield Lanphier. She's looking forward.
