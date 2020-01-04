MOWEAQUA -- After a difficult start to their season, Central A&M's girls basketball team have righted the ship and are playing their best basketball at just the right time as the Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament begins Monday in Moweaqua.

The Raiders lost team leader Channing Reed for the first five games of the season, going 2-3 in that period, but then put together a seven-game winning streaking following the senior center's return.

"While Channing was gone, we had some development from the other players and that helped the cause. It helped us get better as a whole because they had to do things to help replace Channing's production and I think we have gotten better as a group," Central A&M coach Tom Dooley said. "I'm seeing some really positive things and we are getting some good wins against some quality teams and I hope that will continue in the tournament."

The Raiders (10-4) have pulled off some close wins — 46-40 against Tuscola on Saturday and 47-45 against Mount Zion — and Dooley has been impressed with the play of his senior forwards Mikayla and McKenna Denton.