MACON COUNTY TOURNAMENT DAY 2 ROUNDUP: St. Teresa, Meridian advance to semifinals

MACON — Maroa-Forsyth just wouldn't go away.

For three-and-a-half quarters, the Trojans answered back every time the Bulldogs looked on the cusp of breaking away in the first round of the Macon County Tournament on Tuesday at Meridian High School.

Eventually, though, the Bulldogs closed out a 55-43 win to advance to Thursday's semifinals against Meridian.

Tim Schmidt hit three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 16 points while adding six rebounds and Chord Miller scored eight of his 14 points in the second half to help ward off a run by Maroa.

Maroa's Anthony Campbell hit a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the game to pull the Trojans within wight, 51-43, but the Bulldogs closed out the game at the free-throw line and held Maroa scoreless the rest of the way.

Campbell scored 14 points and had seven rebounds.

Maroa trailed by one point, 29-28, at halftime before the Bulldogs came out on a 7-0 run to open the third quarter and create separation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Meridian advances to semifinals