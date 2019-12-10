MACON COUNTY TOURNAMENT DAY 2 ROUNDUP: St. Teresa, Meridian advance to semifinals

MACON — Maroa-Forsyth just wouldn't go away.
For three-and-a-half quarters, the Trojans answered back every time the Bulldogs looked on the cusp of breaking away in the first round of the Macon County Tournament on Tuesday at Meridian High School.
Eventually, though, the Bulldogs closed out a 55-43 win to advance to Thursday's semifinals against Meridian.
Tim Schmidt hit three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 16 points while adding six rebounds and Chord Miller scored eight of his 14 points in the second half to help ward off a run by Maroa.
Maroa's Anthony Campbell hit a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the game to pull the Trojans within wight, 51-43, but the Bulldogs closed out the game at the free-throw line and held Maroa scoreless the rest of the way.
Campbell scored 14 points and had seven rebounds.
Maroa trailed by one point, 29-28, at halftime before the Bulldogs came out on a 7-0 run to open the third quarter and create separation.
Meridian advances to semifinals
Four of Meridian's five starters were sophomores, and they took center stage for the Hawks the first round of the Macon County Tournament with an 80-35 win over Argenta-Oreana to advance to Thursday's semifinals against St. Teresa.
Sophomore Riley Day and senior Jacob Jones each scored 15 points for Meridian (7-2). Sophomore Graham Meisenhelter scored 14 points and sophomore Grant Meisenhelter, Graham's twin brother, scored 10 points and sophomore Drew Hurelbrink added 10 points.
The Hawks outscored Argenta 28-5 in the second quarter to take a commanding halftime lead. Meridian's two losses this season have come to New Berlin and Riverton.
Meridian will try to clinch its second consecutive berth in the Macon County Tournament championship game on Thursday. It lost to Central A&M in last season's championship game at Maroa-Forsyth.
