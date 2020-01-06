Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa each advance in Macon County girls basketball tournament

MOWEAQUA — If anything could have rattled Maroa-Forsyth freshman Tatum Young, she had no interest in showing it on Monday night in the first round of the Macon County girls basketball tournament.

The Trojans were trying to ward off a Warrensburg-Latham team that wouldn't go away. Leading by six points with just less than four minutes left in the game, Maroa missed the front end of a one-and-one twice and missed both free throws on another occasion to leave enough space for the Cardinals to break through.

Something had to give if the Trojans planned on advancing. Young stepped to the line and hit a pair of free throws to give the team a six-point cushion with just more than a minute left. She split her next four free throws, but it was enough to give the Trojans (8-8) a 38-35 win at Central A&M High School and secure a date with St. Teresa in Thursday's semifinals. Young finished with nine points.

"She's played some travel basketball so she's got some experience handling pressure and things like that," Maroa-Forsyth coach Selina Finck said. "She's just played big for us. Honestly, her physique as a freshman isn't your normal physique as a freshman, so that helps a lot. Just the support of her teammates. Her teammates know she can handle the ball in those situations."