Mattoon basketball mounts big comeback, but falls to Pana in double overtime

Jonah Lauff, who needled Mattoon all night with his jumper, made a 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the second overtime to give Pana a 68-65 lead. Here, six and a half minutes of a wonderful back-and-forth ended when Mattoon could not score on the other end. Matthew Lamb stretched Pana’s lead to five points with a pair of free throws with 1:31 left.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lauff ended the night with 28 points and five 3-pointers. He sparked Pana’s 24-point first quarter with a pair of early 3s and delivered the decisive shot at the end. Two open 3-pointers for Mattoon in the final 20 seconds didn’t fall.

Dalton Compton’s layup off a cut with nine seconds in the first overtime left gave Mattoon a 63-61 lead. He caught a pass from Josiah Morton and had nothing but the hoop in front of him. The basket was the final one of an overtime period that saw eight lead changes and two ties. Here, the Green Wave leaned on their guards and jump shooting. Cam’Ron Thomas scored Mattoon’s first six points of overtime. Wright made a 3-pointer.

Andrew Ambrose, who scored 25 points for Pana, made a layup with 1.8 seconds left to force a second overtime.

Compton led Mattoon with 22 points. Bradbury and Josiah Morton added 14 each. Thomas had 13. Wright had nine points.