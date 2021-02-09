Mattoon High School boys basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 exposure

MATTOON — Upcoming Mattoon High School boys basketball games have been postponed for two weeks due to a recent COVID-19 exposure.

Superintendent Tim Condron said during Tuesday's Mattoon school board meeting that the exposure was from someone associated with the Mahomet-Seymour High School basketball team who has tested positive for COVID-19. Mattoon played Mahomet-Seymour on Friday.

Condron said the Illinois Department of Public Health has recommended to the Coles County Health Department that all Mattoon High School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball student athletes and coaches quarantine through Feb. 19. As a result, he said all scheduled Mattoon High School boys basketball games from Tuesday through Feb. 19 have been postponed.

