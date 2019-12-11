Meridian boys basketball sophomore class making big impact with eyes towards the future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Graham Meisenhelter and this group of sophomores have waited for the opportunity to play high school varsity basketball and showcase years worth of chemistry. Last season, even without a heavy freshman group on varsity, Graham Meisenhelter knew they were on to something.

“The JV team and freshman team were just dominating at every aspect of the game," he said.

Houser is a longtime middle school coach at Meridian and had a three-year stint as LSA's boys basketball coach from 2013-16. When he came back to Meridian, he saw this sophomore class as sixth-graders playing with seventh-graders, taking their lumps and getting better.

“That whole group, they never want to get out of the gym," Houser said. "They want to be in the gym all the time. That’s the way it was from the minute I came back. They would always call and say, coach, let’s get in the gym."

If the Hawks have it their way, they'd be playing in the championship game of the Macon County Tournament on Friday night, and Central A&M could be their opponent for the second year in a row. If that matchup comes to light, these sophomores won't need to look 5.4 miles to see what they want to become. What they hope to one day be could be right in front of them.