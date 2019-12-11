Meridian boys basketball sophomore class making big impact with eyes towards the future

MACON — One standout class of players has the ability to take small communities on deep, enchanting postseason runs.
The sophomore class at Meridian needs to look no further than 5.4 miles south on Route 51 to Central A&M. They've watched the Raiders' senior class go to super-sectionals as sophomores in basketball, state as juniors and to the state football championship game as seniors. Their senior basketball chapter is being written now.
Meridian's sophomores see it, and in some cases, use it as a road map for their own success.
On Tuesday in the first round of the Macon County Tournament at Meridian, boys basketball head coach Shannon Houser had four sophomores in his starting lineup, flanking senior starter Jacob Jones. The Hawks (7-2) cruised past Argenta-Oreana and into the semifinals on Thursday against St. Teresa. Those sophomores — Drew Hurelbrink (10 points), Riley Day (15 point), Graham Meisenhelter (14 points) and his twin brother Grant Meisenhelter (10 points) — combined for 49 points.
The first nine games of this varsity season have been a continuation of a game that started years ago in YMCA and travel basketball games and blossomed through middle school that culminated in a Class 3A third-place finish at state when they were in eighth grade with Houser as the team's head coach.
“I just think playing together all these years have made us come together and closer as a team," Grant Meisenhelter said.
Graham Meisenhelter played a substantial role on varsity, averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Now, the band is back together and on the precipice of what the Hawks hope is a similar run to what they accomplished in middle school.
"The future is very bright for Meridian, I think," Graham Meisenhelter said.
Eighth grade year showed the potential. Meridian went to Teutopolis and won a sectional championship on the road against T-Town. That's no easy feat, and Houser probably knew then he was on to something with this group. He also coached the junior high team when this sophomore class was in seventh grade. He knows the talent and the chemistry on the team. Those guys, mixed with senior leader Jacob Jones — a member of the Herald & Review All-Macon County first team as a junior — along with younger players on the way and the sprinkling in of juniors, and Meridian's present and future are bright.
You have free articles remaining.
Graham Meisenhelter and this group of sophomores have waited for the opportunity to play high school varsity basketball and showcase years worth of chemistry. Last season, even without a heavy freshman group on varsity, Graham Meisenhelter knew they were on to something.
“The JV team and freshman team were just dominating at every aspect of the game," he said.
Houser is a longtime middle school coach at Meridian and had a three-year stint as LSA's boys basketball coach from 2013-16. When he came back to Meridian, he saw this sophomore class as sixth-graders playing with seventh-graders, taking their lumps and getting better.
“That whole group, they never want to get out of the gym," Houser said. "They want to be in the gym all the time. That’s the way it was from the minute I came back. They would always call and say, coach, let’s get in the gym."
If the Hawks have it their way, they'd be playing in the championship game of the Macon County Tournament on Friday night, and Central A&M could be their opponent for the second year in a row. If that matchup comes to light, these sophomores won't need to look 5.4 miles to see what they want to become. What they hope to one day be could be right in front of them.
“That’s what we want to be, or better," Grant Meisenhelter said.
PHOTOS: Meridian beats Argenta-Oreana
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-01-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-02-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-03-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-04-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-05-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-06-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-07-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-08-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-09-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-10-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-11-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-12-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-13-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-14-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-15-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-16-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-17-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-18-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-19-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-20-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-21-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-22-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-23-121119.JPG
GALLERY-Meridian-v-argenta_oreana-24-121119.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25