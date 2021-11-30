Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham boys off to strong start

MERIDIAN -- Despite having several players still battling injuries from football season, the Meridian boys basketball team is off to a 5-0 start, including winning the Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament in New Berlin last weekend.

Part of that success has been the successful development of underclassmen off the bench, Hawks head coach Shannon Hauser said.

"At the beginning of the season, I had some concerns and questions with all the injuries coming out of football. Our underclassmen have stepped up and done a lot of learning on the fly because they didn't have a whole lot of varsity experience," Hauser said. "We've faced adversity and we came out on top and played very well."

During the early games, Hauser was starting just one player from last year's starting five in senior forward Drew Hurelbrink. Senior guards Lucas Clapp, Riley Day and Grant Meisenhelter are getting back into the rotation now but last season's Macon County Player of the Year Graham Meisenhelter has yet to play.

Recommended for you…

"Hopefully we will know soon how much longer Graham will be out. Our bench play has been extraordinary. They just want to get better. We can go eight or nine deep without the level of play not dropping," Hauser said.

Grant Meisenhelter and Mekhi Phillips each scored 17 points in the Thanksgiving Tournament's championship game against Routt Catholic.

"Grant is one of those players that does things that most people in the stands don't really understand. You need players like that who do all those little things with 110% energy and lift the team up," Hauser said. "He did a fantastic job on the court his first day back."

Phillips, a senior transfer from MacArthur, has fit in well with the team and picked up the scoring slack in Graham Meisenhelter's absence.

"Mekhi is doing very well for us and I've known the Phillips family for a long time," Hauser said. "He's a phenomenal basketball player and he knows the game well. He's fit in, not just on the basketball court, but at the school. You couldn't ask much more from him."

The Hawks will participate this weekend in the Southern Illinois Classic in Mount Vernon and will face Metro East Lutheran in their first round game.

Cardinals boys start off 4-0

WARRENSBURG -- Warrensburg-Latham head coach Vic Binkley picked up career victory No. 700 while the Cardinals program won victory 1,500 during the team's victory run through the Mount Pulaski Turkey Tournament last weekend.

Binkley picked up victory No. 600 on Dec. 11, 2015 against St. Teresa and his 700th had to wait for another season following the COVID-shortened 2021 spring campaign.

The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start thanks to strong play from seniors Jacob Six and Ethan Yaroch. Sophomore MJ Murphy is building on his strong freshman season with high energy and strong defense. Six, Yaroch and Murphy could all score 20 points a night, making Warrensburg a contender for the Central Illinois Conference title this season.

Binkley was scheduled to be honored before Tuesday's varsity game with Mount Pulaski but that game had to be rescheduled due to COVID issues among Hilltoppers players. He will now be honored before the rescheduled game on Mon., Dec. 13.

MacArthur girls fitting into roles

Against tough Class 4A competition, the MacArthur girls (3-2) were the runners up at the Rock Island Turkey Tournament over the weekend.

"We did a really good job and we are figuring out our players' roles. We found out we are a little deeper than we thought we would be and we have confidence in putting people out there," MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty said. "In two of our wins, we were able to come back and win. That's a good sign for us this year."

MacArthur's comeback win against Chicago Harlem was also Flaherty's 200th career win.

"They were nice enough to present me with a the ball and had a little ceremony. You are only as good as your players and your coaching staff, but 200 wins is cool," Flaherty said. "We were down 13 and won by 11. It was one to remember for sure. It was one of the best second halves I have seen. We came out in the second half like a different team."

The Rock Island Tournament gave the Generals the opportunity to see how their fast transition offense would due against tall opponents.

"It was pretty stiff competition and we saw a lot of size. That was one of the things we wanted to figure out, if we could handle teams with some size. It was a learning experience," Flaherty said. "We are getting a lot of our points off of defensive transition and off of fast breaks. We are getting better and better off of our half court sets. If we can be patient on our half-court game, we should be OK."

Generals junior forward Christian Rice has become a larger part of the offense, scoring 24 points against Canton and 22 points against Chicago Amundsen.

"Christina's a really hard worker and we saw that this summer. We saw her continue to grow all summer and in the first game, she was trying to find her footing in her true first varsity game," Flaherty said. "In the tournament games, she had some really nice runs attacking the bucket. When we see the hot hand, we feed it."

MacArthur opens its Central State 8 schedule against Chatham Glenwood on Tuesday at home and Normal University on Friday at 7 p.m. on the road.

"There is going to be a lot of equity in the conference and there are four or five teams that will be at the top," Flaherty said. "Every night will be a war and we will have to adjust to each team every night."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.