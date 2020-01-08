Mikayla and McKenna Denton putting it all together for Central A&M girls basketball

“We wanted to get better," McKenna Denton said. "My sister and I talk about it like everyday about how we’ve come so far."

Mikayla kept going back to playing against Jordan. She knew this day would eventually come where she and her sister would be key contributors for the Raiders. McKenna had doubts, but knew they had put in the practice to get here.

“I knew I could just push through it," Mikayla said. "My family was telling me that I could do it — my sisters, my teammates, my coach. I just went with it."

Now they have offensive freedom and use their speed and athleticism to hop passing lanes on defense. There are some rules and regulations within the offense for what Dooley and his coaching staff allow them to do, but he doesn't want to impede on their greatest attribute.

“They’re the type of kids you’ve just got to say, ‘Go.’ You can’t teach their speed," Dooley said. "You can’t teach their decision making going that fast. We have some rules with them, but I just want to see their athleticism. They’re getting better at making decisions, but we’re still seeing the 90 miles-an-hour pass that should be 10 miles-an-hour. Hopefully we’re going to see the improvement the rest of the year."