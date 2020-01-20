Monahan: Clark County rivalry brings out the best in Casey-Westfield

Marshall didn’t score more than four points in a row and never made two shots in a row.

"I felt like we all did a great job of guarding the ball and rotating on defense," said Dallape who had nine points, including two three-pointers. "We have been working on that after every game and after every loss. It feels really good to see everything come together."

Casey led 23-18 at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half to take a 13-point lead with five minutes left in the third.

"We knew we had to come out and win that first four minutes, said Dallape of the second half. "We came out and did that."

Brannan said they made some adjustments at halftime.

"They came out and they were trying to slide us up the lane and hit the big on a slip," said Brannan. "Our opposite big came and stole the ball. We had a lot of great plays (six steals). It was just focus and determination."

There was no celebrating after the win for Casey on the floor — only smiles. The bench players kept looking at the clock as time ticked down for the big win.