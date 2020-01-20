Monahan: Clark County rivalry brings out the best in Casey-Westfield

CASEY — During the long storied rivalry between Marshall and Casey-Westfield there have been upsets by both boys basketball teams. Friday was another upset as the Warriors knocked off Marshall, the No. 9 team in the state in Class 2A, 47-38.
Rivalries bring out the best in teams and Friday was no exception. The Warriors, a Class 1A team, had lost three of their last five games, falling to Northview, Ind., a Class 3A team, 75-48 in the Wabash Valley Classic, Class 2A Fairfield 77-39, and Class 3A Effingham 57-49 in the Effingham St. Anthony Shootout, with wins coming over Red Hill 62-31 and Class 2A Paris 52-49.
"That really helped us," said Casey junior guard Noah Livingston. "We were hungry to win and we showed that tonight (Friday)."
Despite icy weather there was a large crowd on hand for the game., which was dubbed the "Rivalry to Remember" game as it was a fundraiser for the fight against Alzheimer's, which Brannan's mom died of last November.
Casey and Marshall had played four common opponents in Fairfield, Charleston, Paris and Oblong. The Lions, coached by John Webber, beat Fairfield 83-71, while the Warriors lost 77-29. Marshall beat Charleston 67-60, while Casey lost 58-53. Both teams beat Paris, with Marshall winning 73-37 and Casey 62-59. Neither team had trouble with Oblong, with the Lions winning 96-29 and Casey winning 70-33.
Marshall entered the game averaging 68.6 points per game and allowing 47.6, while Casey averaged 58.2 and allowed 53.7.
"We circle this game every year on the schedule and it just feels good to come out on top," said Casey junior guard Dawson Dallape.
Casey has now won four straight games against the Lions, who had won four straight in the series before Casey beat them 66-56 in the 2016-17 season.
The last time Marshall was held under 40 points was Jan. 4, 2019 in a 54-33 loss to Olney.
Livingston had 11 points and a team-high eight assists for Casey, while Caleb Patrick had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Casey's defense was outstanding — the Warriors held the Lions to 13-of-42 (.310) from the field, including 2-of-11 (.182) from the three-point line.
They held Daniel Tingley, a junior guard, and 6-7 senior forward Jesse Burdock to 12 and eight points, respectively. The two had made the Wabash Valley Classic All-Tournament Team. The Lions' only loss prior to Friday was a 55-52 game to Sullivan, Ind., in that tournament. Sullivan is 12-2 and ranked No. 16 in Class 3A in Indiana.
You have free articles remaining.
"For the most part we have been improving the last five or six games," said Casey coach Tom Brannan, a former Marshall coach. "I like us a lot better than we were when we came back after Christmas."
Marshall didn’t score more than four points in a row and never made two shots in a row.
"I felt like we all did a great job of guarding the ball and rotating on defense," said Dallape who had nine points, including two three-pointers. "We have been working on that after every game and after every loss. It feels really good to see everything come together."
Casey led 23-18 at halftime and scored the first eight points of the second half to take a 13-point lead with five minutes left in the third.
"We knew we had to come out and win that first four minutes, said Dallape of the second half. "We came out and did that."
Brannan said they made some adjustments at halftime.
"They came out and they were trying to slide us up the lane and hit the big on a slip," said Brannan. "Our opposite big came and stole the ball. We had a lot of great plays (six steals). It was just focus and determination."
There was no celebrating after the win for Casey on the floor — only smiles. The bench players kept looking at the clock as time ticked down for the big win.
"It is the best feeling in the world," said Dallape of the win. "This is what you work for in the off-season and during the season. Our biggest goal is to beat Marshall every year."
All of the proceeds, which included both schools, totaled nearly $8,000 — well about the goal of $5,000), which will stay in Clark County in a designated account. Heath care providers in the county can request funds from this account to cover the costs of agencies coming to assist the caregivers in the home or the fees for short-term care.
The fight against Alzheimer's, which is the sixth-leading cause of death and has 5.8 million living with disease, was the real winner Friday.
Mike Monahan's memorable stories from 2019
Check out JG-TC reporter Mike Monahan's most memorable stories from the last year.
This was a classic "Cola War' football game between two of the top-winning programs in the state. Arcola trailed by 17 early in the fourth bef…
The Tri-County Lady Titans made the Class 1A state tournament with a dominating 55-28 supersectional win over Marissa/Coulterville at Salem. C…
On a cool night both Mattoon and Charleston battled in pitcher's duels. The Green Wave swept the Apollo Conference opener for both teams 1-0 a…
A dominating performance for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles, a junior, at the IHSA state track meet. She earned gold in the …
Arcola's Blake Lindemeyer, who averaged 18 points and 1.3 steals per game his senior year at Arcola, made the Southern Illinois University at …
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc