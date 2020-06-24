Monahan: IHSA made the right call in moving state boys basketball tournament back to Champaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was on vacation when the Illinois High School Association voted on moving the boys high school basketball state tournament from Peoria back to Champaign after 25 years. When I heard the news, I was elated.

I understand why the IHSA moved to Peoria — Champaign was price gouging. But I was still never happy about the move and, in fact, only attended the state tournament once in Peoria, and that was actually the three-point contest prelims.

I never attended any tournament games in Peoria, but when I was at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind., I would spend my spring break by coming back home and going to the state tournament games in Champaign. After college, it got even better — I went to Class AA games using a floor pass from my college friend, Matt Kiley, who worked for Kost Broadcasting putting the games on the air.