Monticello boys basketball overpower Bloomington Central Catholic, headed to state for 2nd time

SPRINGFIELD -- Monticello's Dylan Ginalick got the Sages' offense moving early and Monticello never looked back -- leading by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter -- to beat Bloomington Central Catholic 62-44 in the Class 2A Springfield Super-sectional at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday.

Monticello (32-3) is now headed to the 2A state tournament for the second time in program history, after a fourth-place finish in 2016-17. The Sages will face Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the state semifinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

With the Monticello leading 9-8 after one quarter, Ginalick hit two 3-pointers early in the second quarter, followed by 3s from Monticello's Triston Foran and Ben Cresap to take a 21-10 lead with 4:20 left until halftime.

The Sages led by 13 at the break, 25-12, and the third quarter was more of the same. Ginalick hit two more 3s and Trevor Fox sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from around midcourt to give the Sages a 46-25 lead going into the fourth.

Monticello's defense didn't allow a late comeback in the final eight minutes, coming away with an 18-point victory and a trip to state.

Ginalick finished with a double-double, scoring a game-high 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Fox had 13 points and Ben Cresap put in 10. Joey Sprinkle had nine and Triston Foran had six.

Cole Certa led Central Catholic (20-16) with 10 points and Colin Hayes had eight.

The teams met once previously this season with Monticello winning 65-54 on Jan. 15. The Sages have now won 12 games in a row and last loss to Fairbury Prairie Central on Jan. 25.

Rockridge defeated Rockford Lutheran 57-52 on Monday at advance to state. If the Sages advance against Rockridge, they would play in the state championship on Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. (20 minutes after the end of the Class 1A championship). A loss on Thursday would mean playing in the third-place game at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Check back on Tuesday for takeaways from Monticello's super-sectional victory.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

