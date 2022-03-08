Monticello's Dylan Ginalick 'took the edge off'' plus five more Sages state basketball takeaways

MONTICELLO — At Monday's Class 2A Springfield Super-sectional, it felt like there was a lid on the rim of Monticello's basket at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Shots were missing and if the ball hit the rim, there was no chance it was getting a friendly bounce.

The Sages led by a point, 9-8 after one quarter against Bloomington Central Catholic and as the second quarter began, Sages senior guard Dylan Ginalick found the answer to those shooting problems. He sank a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter and the flood gates were opened.

Ginalick added another 3 a minute later, followed by 3s from Triston Foran and Ben Cresap that put the Sages up 21-10, effectively putting the game out of reach for BCC.

"It felt really good to get the lid off (the rim) and get adjusted to it. Once we got adjusted, it speaks for itself. With the looks I was getting, I was open so I'm going to shoot. " Ginalick said. "We started making shots and it got easier on defense as well."

Ginalick, who is also a standout soccer player for the Sages, finished with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds as Monticello won, 62-44.

"(Dylan's shots) took the edge off and he was able to get them down. He learned that you can't hit the rim, you have to hit the net. He had great composure all the way through the game, every game. He plays great defense and does everything right," Monticello head coach Kevin Roy said. "He is capable of scoring and he scores when he needs to. He was getting open looks and he was knocking them down and he got us to roll."

The Sages played largely error-free basketball – giving up just five total turnovers and allowing one steal – making a Saints comeback impossible in the second half.

"For the most part we played pretty clean and we talk about the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins. You have to take care of the little things and minimize mistakes," Roy said. "They were focused and there was no shaking their confidence."

The dagger

Monticello was up by 16 points, 41-25, as the third quarter was winding down. Ginalick scored with seven seconds remaining to go up 18 and then senior guard Tanner Fox stole the ball and connected from a deep 3-pointer before the buzzer. Increasing the lead to 21 in a matter of seconds took the wind out of the sales of a fourth-quarter comeback by the Saints.

"Trevor did what he has been doing all year long and it is nice that he's getting some recognition for it," Roy said. "His confidence and how hard he plays and all the little things. He's a crowd favorite."

The team practices those unusual shooting scenarios for moments just like those.

"We are always playing shooting games, especially on Saturdays and we shoot half-courters and stuff like that," Ginalick said. "Maybe the practice there paid off. When I saw it, I was like 'Oh my gosh, this might go in.' and it did."

'Brute in the middle'

Monticello senior forward/center Joey Sprinkle had the tough task of limiting Central Catholic's 6-foot-6 sophomore big man Colin Hayes on Monday.

"He's a big boy and I just had to outwork him and get around him. I used my speed against him," Sprinkle said. "It was a team effort and everyone helped out when I needed it."

As the Sages quarterback, Sprinkle is used to the big game atmosphere and he ended up winning the statistical battle with Hayes. Sprinkle finished with nine points, four rebounds and two steals while Hayes had eight point, four rebounds and a block. Part of Sprinkle's success was what wasn't on Hayes' stat line.

"Joey is our brute in the middle. He's big and strong and athletic, he is quick," Roy said. "It was a tough matchup for him down low and they kept running a cross-screen for him. We knew they were going to do that and they got it on us a few times. Joey did a great job of keeping him off the boards which was a huge part of the win as well."

20-minute drive

After trips to Gibson City, Clifton and Springfield to get to state, the Sages will now enjoy a short drive to play at the State Farm Center.

"We are going to have a huge community there. It is only a 20 minute drive so hopefully we will have a big turnout," Sprinkle said. "If we play like we have been, good things will happen."

Ginalick has special memories of games at the State Farm Center.

"It is going to feel surreal playing there. I remember watching the games there since I was 5 and being out there on the court playing will feel incredible," he said. "It makes it very special because it is our shortest drive of the tournament. We are so happy to play right close to home."

2A tournament schedule

The Sages tip off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the state semifinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the State Farm Center. Rockridge defeated Rockford Lutheran 57-52 on Monday to advance.

The other side of the bracket has Chicago DePaul facing Nashville at Thursday at 4 p.m. Nashville defeated Teutopolis 44-18 to advance on Monday.

The winners in the semifinals advance to Saturday's championship at 12:30 p.m. Thursday's losing teams will play again that same evening at 8:30 p.m.

Roy's milestone

This season, the Sages crossed over the 1,700th program victory total against Tolono Unity on Feb. 15. In that time, the team has now won 26 regionals, six sectionals and will make their second state tournament trip on Thursday.

Roy also reached a personal milestone this season, winning his 300th victory with the Sages, which came Jan. 28 against St. Joseph-Ogden. Roy has coached at Monticello since the 2006-07 season and in that time has an overall record of 311-131 (70%). He coached the Sages, led by Millikin men's basketball standout Calvin Fisher, to a fourth-place finish in the first trip to state for the program during the 2016-17 season.

"It's exciting for the program (to get back to state) and it is great to hear from former teammates and the older guys in the program who are excited for the younger guys," Roy said. "These younger guys remember watching the older guys. It is a building process and they are excited for each other, which is fun to see."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.