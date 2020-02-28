Mount Pulaski boys holds off Warrensburg-Latham comeback to win first regional title since 2013-14

MOUNT PULASKI — Even though Mount Pulaski took a 22-5 lead over Warrensburg-Latham on Friday in the Class 1A Mount Pulaski Regional championship, Hilltoppers coach Ryan Diebert knew he could not count the Cardinals out.
“You are never comfortable playing Warrensburg and one of (coach Vic Binkley's) teams. No. 1, he is brilliant and No. 2, you know they are going to give you pressure and crank it up the further that they get down," he said. "I was never feeling completely comfortable with their ability to force turnovers."
Diebert was right to be worried, even as the Hilltoppers had a 32-19 lead at halftime and led by 22 points, 48-26, with 2:51 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals came nearly all the way back, led by Ethan Yaroch's 26 points, to tighten the game to a four-point Pulaski lead, 62-58, with 50 seconds left.
But the clutch free throw shooting by Mount Pulaski's Brandon Kretzinger cemented the Hilltoppers lead in the final seconds to give the Hilltoppers the regional championship, 67-60. It is the first regional title for the Hilltoppers (20-10) since the 2013-14 season.
"Aside from a couple of bonehead turnovers, I think we were really strong with the basketball when we knew they were going to come for it and I thought we did a great job converting at the line," Diebert said. "Brandon has been our best free throw shooter all year and he's been in a couple of these regional championship games and I thought with his experience that was a guy you want out there."
Kretzinger scored 26 points on the night and was 15-for-15 from the line.
"That is what I live for. You've got to make them all and make the most of them all the time," he said.
In the Hilltoppers' first meeting with Warrensburg on Dec. 3, the Cardinals jumped out to a big lead before Mount Pulaski came back to win 53-46.
"I really liked our defense at the beginning of the game tonight but we came back to them earlier in the season and so we expected it from them and we figured it was going to happen," Kretzinger said. "I've been to the regional championship three out of my four years and we finally got one. I'm so happy."
Sophomore Lane Murphy added 13 points for Mount Pulaski.
"Lane is a spark plug for us and he can go out and score in spurts and can get his hands on a lot of balls," Deibert said. "When he is focused, he is very tough for us."
This was the second regional crown under Diebert, who has coached Mount Pulaski since the 2009-10 season.
"We have had our chances at a couple more championships in that time but this one is just as fun as that first one. I'm excited for these boys and I'm proud of their effort," he said.
Along with Yaroch's team-high 26 points, Andy Hardin scored 15 and Jackson Cook added 12 for the Cardinals (15-16).
The Hilltoppers advance to play Roanoke-Benson in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Danville Schlarman.
