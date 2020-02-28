Mount Pulaski boys holds off Warrensburg-Latham comeback to win first regional title since 2013-14

Kretzinger scored 26 points on the night and was 15-for-15 from the line.

"That is what I live for. You've got to make them all and make the most of them all the time," he said.

In the Hilltoppers' first meeting with Warrensburg on Dec. 3, the Cardinals jumped out to a big lead before Mount Pulaski came back to win 53-46.

"I really liked our defense at the beginning of the game tonight but we came back to them earlier in the season and so we expected it from them and we figured it was going to happen," Kretzinger said. "I've been to the regional championship three out of my four years and we finally got one. I'm so happy."

Sophomore Lane Murphy added 13 points for Mount Pulaski.

"Lane is a spark plug for us and he can go out and score in spurts and can get his hands on a lot of balls," Deibert said. "When he is focused, he is very tough for us."

This was the second regional crown under Diebert, who has coached Mount Pulaski since the 2009-10 season.

"We have had our chances at a couple more championships in that time but this one is just as fun as that first one. I'm excited for these boys and I'm proud of their effort," he said.