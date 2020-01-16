Mount Zion girls basketball cruises to Apollo Conference win over Taylorville

MOUNT ZION — Emma Ewing struck at all three levels, one after another with flawless execution.
The Mount Zion senior guard started with a mid-range jumper, followed with a 3-pointer, found herself open for another mid-range shot and ended her personal 9-0 run to open Thursday's Apollo Conference win over Taylorville.
Ewing finished with 13 points in the Braves' 48-11 home win against the Tornadoes. Lainie Wolter added 13 points and seven rebounds of her own and Addison Rhoades scored eight for Mount Zion.
The Braves (16-5, 7-1) forced 24 Taylorville (4-15) turnovers and turned those into easy transition points on the other end. It's the second win in a row for Mount Zion to keep the Braves within one game of conference-leading Mattoon.
Mount Zion consistently built its lead with two separate runs of at least 10-0 and behind an unrelenting defense that plucked the ball from out of the hands of Taylorville players and hopped passing lanes to make nearly every pass a challenge.
"That's what we have to do is pressure," Mount Zion coach Shane Davis said. "Our ball pressure, whether it was a zone trap or man-to-man pressure is what caused turnovers. When you don't have guards, and they struggle with guards, so we were able to do that and hit some early shots.
"The last few games before Mahomet (Seymour, both losses), we struggled shooting a little bit. When we can shoot the ball on the outside and hit shots, I think we're going to be a good team and I think we're going to continue to do that."
