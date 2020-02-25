Mount Zion girls basketball loses to Rochester in Class 3A sectional semifinals

CHAMPAIGN — Mount Zion was right there, on the cusp of advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1990.

The Braves played strong defense all game and trailed Rochester 34-33 with 4:20 left in Monday's Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinal. Then Mount Zion started doing things uncharacteristic of the team that won 26 games to this point. The wrong people brought the ball up the court, some offensive plays were run counter to what head coach Shane Davis won, some shots would have been better passed up, Davis said.

It resulted in the offense scoring two points in the final 4:20 of the game in a 42-37 loss to the Rockets.

“I think the last three minutes, they got the lead, we got a few calls that were against us," senior guard Lainie Wolter said. "They were playing tougher and putting them in and we weren’t hitting shots that we normally do hit."

Senior guard Emma Ewing had one of those made shots in the final half of the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points, but shots just simply didn't fall and Rochester answered by hitting 5 of 6 of its free throws and added one of its six 3-pointers in that span.