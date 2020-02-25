Mount Zion girls basketball loses to Rochester in Class 3A sectional semifinals

CHAMPAIGN — Mount Zion was right there, on the cusp of advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1990.
The Braves played strong defense all game and trailed Rochester 34-33 with 4:20 left in Monday's Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinal. Then Mount Zion started doing things uncharacteristic of the team that won 26 games to this point. The wrong people brought the ball up the court, some offensive plays were run counter to what head coach Shane Davis won, some shots would have been better passed up, Davis said.
It resulted in the offense scoring two points in the final 4:20 of the game in a 42-37 loss to the Rockets.
“I think the last three minutes, they got the lead, we got a few calls that were against us," senior guard Lainie Wolter said. "They were playing tougher and putting them in and we weren’t hitting shots that we normally do hit."
Senior guard Emma Ewing had one of those made shots in the final half of the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points, but shots just simply didn't fall and Rochester answered by hitting 5 of 6 of its free throws and added one of its six 3-pointers in that span.
"It just seemed like we kind of shut down," Ewing said. "We work with heart and it seemed like it wasn’t really there at the end. We kind of gave up and that’s not like us. It’s disappointing for the seniors. That was our last game ever to play. It just wasn’t us out there in the last three minutes."
Mount Zion's (26-8) defense kept them in it all game, and the Braves led by four, 19-15, at halftime. But Rochester answered back in the third quarter and outscored Mount Zion 10-7 before the 17-11 advantage in the fourth.
“I wasn’t overly all unhappy with our play," Davis said. "Defensively, obviously, we played very well and did the things we needed to do. If I would have said going in if we would have held them to 42 points, we would have won."
Mount Zion led by seven points early in the third quarter before Rochester, behind the play of Madison Kauffman's 10 points and eight rebounds. Slowly but surely, the Rockets chipped away before taking a 32-31 lead with 5:36 left in the game after a 3-pointer form senior Katie Dorman, who hit three 3-pointers.
“We played really good defense, it was just they shot 3s," Ewing said. "They shot them at the right time, they made them at the right time. We just couldn’t hit on the shots that they were making. That was a big changer for them to us."
The Braves were 4-of-12 shooting in the fourth quarter.
“I think we were getting ahead of ourselves," Wolter said. "We just thought, ‘We need to make a shot. We need to take the lead,’ and that’s what we were doing."
Rochester (21-13) had plenty of experience on its roster. The senior class has won three regionals and qualified for state when they were freshmen. No one on Mount Zion's roster had won a regional championship in high school.
“We’ve never been in this situation," Davis said. "If you’ve never been in this kind of game, and I know their seniors have been in games like this over four years and they have a great history, I don’t know if it was that. I told them not to hang their hands. We had a great season. The seniors have set a high bar as far as work ethic."
PHOTOS: Mount Zion girls beat Charleston
