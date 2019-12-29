Mount Zion girls beat Sullivan for Knights Classic title

ARTHUR — Mount Zion used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to take a 19-10 lead midway through the second quarter of Saturday's Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Knights Classic girls basketball tournament and held on to win 49-44 for the tournament title.

Mount Zion (14-3) forced 20 Sullivan turnovers and the Redskins were just 13-of-22 (.591) from the free throw line in the loss.

"That is what we have to do," said Mount Zion coach Shane Davis of the turnovers. "We are gong to face Mattoon and other good teams. Good teams can break presses and things like that, but you have got to be able to able to lock down teams in the half-court. I challenged them, even at halftime: 'If you hold them under 45, we would have a good chance to win,' and they did that."

The two teams play each other again at Sullivan on Jan. 11.

"Mount Zion did a great job," said Sullivan coach Sheri McCain. "They were well prepared. They knew what we were going to do and we knew what they were going to do. We just couldn't execute their game plan as well as they did theirs. We had some players that I really expected a little more production out of offensively. We will look to them in the second half of the season and we are going to see these guys in about two weeks."

