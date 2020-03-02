Mount Zion turns tables on Charleston for regional boys basketball win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We executed well Friday. Just didn’t make shots,” Schuring said. “Tonight, we struggled early from the outside, but we gave ourselves second chances.”

Charleston (12-18, 3-9 Apollo) made five 3-pointers, but a couple stretches of persistent turnovers prevented it from going on an extended run. The Trojans scored the first basket of the game and never led afterward. They committed four turnovers in the first quarter, though they withstood it and trailed by a point after eight minutes.

Luke Bell’s 3-pointer pulled Charleston within six with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Charleston was creeping back, trying to put itself in position to throw a haymaker. Mount Zion (7-25, 1-11) never let the Trojans get there. The Braves scored the next six points to take a double-digit lead for good. Charleston’s only basket in the rest of the third quarter was a Cade Landrus putback with 1:12 left. With one last chance to get back in the game, down 17 at the start of the fourth quarter, Charleston committed giveaways on three straight possessions.

When Mount Zion wasn’t making shots, long rebounds seemed to find their their way back into Braves’ players’ arms. As the game progressed and Charleston’s closeouts become more aggressive, they attacked defenders off the dribble, found driving lanes and drew fouls.