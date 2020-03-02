Mount Zion turns tables on Charleston for regional boys basketball win

MATTOON — Mount Zion knew what was coming.
Four days prior, the Braves had no answer for Charleston’s switch to a 2-3 zone after a quarter. Caught up in a twister, they allowed 20 points. Charleston rolled the rest of the way. With barely any practice time in between, they weren’t even afforded the opportunity for changes.
Coach Dale Schuring, though, had no interest in making any alterations anyway.
“Thirty-second game of the year,” he said. “We do what we do, they do what they do.”
Monday’s rematch, in the Class 3A Mattoon regional quarterfinal, featured the same themes as before. Charleston zoned. Mount Zion needed to make shots and create space against it. This time, the Braves did.
“No major adjustments from either of us,” Schuring said. “It worked in our favor.”
Mount Zion navigated Charleston’s zone for a half before a second-half explosion turned the game into a comfortable 68-45 victory. The win sets up a Tuesday night meeting with top-seeded Springfield Lanphier (22-9).
The Trojans abandoned the zone in the second half, in the middle of a 17-2 Mount Zion run that turned a 36-30 Braves lead into a 21-point cushion. After a first quarter without a 3-pointer, the Braves made three of them in the second and held a 29-24 halftime lead.
“We executed well Friday. Just didn’t make shots,” Schuring said. “Tonight, we struggled early from the outside, but we gave ourselves second chances.”
Charleston (12-18, 3-9 Apollo) made five 3-pointers, but a couple stretches of persistent turnovers prevented it from going on an extended run. The Trojans scored the first basket of the game and never led afterward. They committed four turnovers in the first quarter, though they withstood it and trailed by a point after eight minutes.
Luke Bell’s 3-pointer pulled Charleston within six with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Charleston was creeping back, trying to put itself in position to throw a haymaker. Mount Zion (7-25, 1-11) never let the Trojans get there. The Braves scored the next six points to take a double-digit lead for good. Charleston’s only basket in the rest of the third quarter was a Cade Landrus putback with 1:12 left. With one last chance to get back in the game, down 17 at the start of the fourth quarter, Charleston committed giveaways on three straight possessions.
When Mount Zion wasn’t making shots, long rebounds seemed to find their their way back into Braves’ players’ arms. As the game progressed and Charleston’s closeouts become more aggressive, they attacked defenders off the dribble, found driving lanes and drew fouls.
Charleston ends the season with a 2-1 record against its fellow Apollo member. The Trojans won both regular season meetings. This third one, played in another conference member’s gym four days after their regular season finale, felt like a Charleston home game. The Charleston student section packed a portion of the lower-bowl bleachers, but was muted to a murmur as Mount Zion’s run kept going and Charleston’s deficit kept growing.
Caleb Hurst led Charleston with 13 points. He made three of the team’s five 3-pointers. Isaac Miller, one game after scoring 17, had two points. Sam Bickford had nine points.
Drew London scored a team-high 17 points for Mount Zion. Aidan DiTommaso added 14.
