Mount Zion's Denver Anderson receives offer from Valparaiso

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion girls basketball standout Denver Anderson has been making campus visits this summer and recently received a Division I offer from Valparaiso University.

"It was really exciting. This is something I have worked towards for a really long time and it was nice to finally get that. I'm hoping that it is the beginning of everything," Anderson said. "I worked out with them and the women's 3-point line has moved back for college so that was a little bit different shooting back there. It was tiring but a lot of fun."

Anderson averaged 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Braves last season, adding 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists. She was also a first-team All-Apollo Conference pick.

The junior's recruiting has picked up this summer — she's visited the Air Force Academy, Indiana State, University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois University.

"I think I should be visiting some more schools when my AAU tournaments start back up in July. I will hopefully go on more visits and talk with more coaches," Anderson said. "The recruiting process can be stressful at times but it can be fun and exciting. It is something I have known since I was a kid that I wanted to play basketball in college. I have been excited for this time to come."

Anderson plays AAU basketball for the Indiana Elite Havoc and her teammate Grace Nelson, from Altamont, has also recently picked up DI offers. Nelson and Anderson visited Valparaiso together and both received offers. Nelson has also received offers from Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State and Indiana Wesleyan.

"We work together really well. Grace is that really fast point guard that every team has to have. She gets it all done in the point guard position," Anderson said.

Last season, Nelson led the H&R area in scoring with 28.8 points per game and earned first-team All-State honors from the AP and IBCA. She was the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player.

Nelson is also a standout on the track, winning a trio of medals at the Class 1A State Championships in May. She was the state champion in the 100-meter hurdles (14.19), second in the 300-hurdles (44.81), and third in the 200-meter dash (25.99).

