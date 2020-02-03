Neoga girls battle No. 9 Altamont before falling 57-47

NEOGA — Neoga put a scare into the No. 9 team in Class 1A, but Altamont had the answer.
Neoga trailed Altamont just 40-39 with 1:59 left in their quarter when Altamont went on an 11-0 run over a span of 3:50 on its way to a 57-47 win on Monday.
"We kind of thought this would be a game of runs," said Altamont assistant coach Chris Guse, who was filling in for head coach Katie Lurkins. "We felt like we could never get that run started and I feel like we never let our defense create our offense. We are a defensive-minded team (allowed an average of just 40.9 per game) and we never got on that defensive roll to let our offense take off. We survived it, but we have a lot of things to work on."
Altamont's starting lineup was three inches taller than Neoga's, but the rebounds were even at 17 at the break. Altamont (23-5, 8-0 National Trail Conference) ended up with a 36-28 edge.
"We were outsized, but I thought our girls competed and guarded hard and rebounded fairly well against a team that was much bigger than we were," said Neoga coach Kim Romack. "There were some shots that we couldn't do anything defensively against. They are good and big. Yes, we would have liked to have come out on the other side of it, but we felt like we came out and represented really well."
Altamont's run started with a putback by 6-foot-2 Allyson Hardiek and a shot by Mary Guse to end the third quarter. Rachel Jackman had a put back and Hardiek's bucket gave Altamont a 50-39 lead as Romack called a time-out.
Neoga's Olivia Titus snapped the scoring drought for Neoga and a bucket by freshman Sydney Richards made it a seven-point game when Altamont finished 5-of-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Hardiek finished with a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds, while Guse had 20 points, including 10 in the third quarter.
"They both stepped up and they are both seniors," said coach Guse. "They know it is go time. They are in the last month of their high school basketball career."
Neoga attacked the basket in the first half and neither team led by more than three points. The opening half had seven ties.
"Our game plan was to be patient on the offensive end," Romack said. "We wanted them to work a little bit. We thought the more we could make them work on the defensive end and be patient. We also knew that we were going to dive against them and take open shots when we had them. I thought our girls did a nice job with that."
Titus' basket with 1:28 left in the half were the final points as the game was even at 25.
"Give credit to Neoga," said coach Guse. "They brought it to us. They hustled and they got after it and that caused us some problems. They were a little physical with us and we didn’t handle it very well."
Neoga's Kylee Phillips had 15, while Altamont’s Hardiek had 16 points at halftime. Phillips ended up with 19 points, while Titus had 13 and Audrey Ramert led in rebounds with six.
"Kylee got us started early on with seven points in the first quarter," Romack said. "She is not afraid to drive against anyone. I am very proud of the way she played."
Neoga had won three straight games. Neoga has lost the last six meetings with Altamont, dating back to a 60-56 win in 2015-16.
It was Senior Night for Neoga. Kelsey Partlow and Titus were honored prior to the game.
"Our two seniors have been great from junior high (Romack coached them in junior high also)," said Romack "Their leadership on and off the floor, their drive and dedication is great."
Altamont's only losses have been to Olney, Mattoon, Mahomet-Seymour, Sullivan and Teutopolis.
Neoga (14-15 overall and 4-3 in the conference) will close out its regular season Thursday at Dieterich in another NTC game before hosting its own regional. In the Class 1A Regional Neoga is the No. 4 seed and will play fellow NTC foe, WSS, the No. 6 seeded team in the semifinals Feb. 11.
