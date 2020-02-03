Neoga girls battle No. 9 Atlamont before falling 57-47

NEOGA — Neoga put a scare into the No. 9 team in Class 1A, but Altamont had the answer.

Neoga trailed Altamont just 40-39 with 1:59 left in their quarter when Altamont went on an 11-0 run over a span of 3:50 on its way to a 57-47 win on Monday.

"We kind of thought this would be a game of runs," said Altamont assistant coach Chris Guse, who was filling in for head coach Katie Lurkins, who had a baby. "We felt like we could never get that run started and I feel like we never let our defense create our offense. We are a defensive-minded team (allowed an average of just 40.9 per game) and we never got on that defensive roll to let our offense take off. We survived it, but we have a lot of things to work on."

Altamont's starting lineup was three inches taller than Neoga's, but the rebounds were even at 17 at the break. Altamont (23-5, 8-0 National Trail Conference) ended up with a 36-28 edge.

"We were outsized, but I thought our girls competed and guarded hard and rebounded fairly well against a team that was much bigger than we were," said Neoga coach Kim Romack. "There were some shots that we couldn't do anything defensively against. They are good and big. Yes, we would have liked to have come out on the other side of it, but we felt like we came out and represented really well."