Neoga wins fifth straight game with key second quarter

NEOGA — A pivotal run in the first half, many on transition buckets or 3-pointers, helped Neoga pick up a 50-44 win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Tuesday in a National Trial Conference boys' basketball contest.
Neoga used a 16-1 run during a span of 7:40, which included three layups (one off a steal) and three straight 3-pointers. The Indians led 22-7 after a steal and layup by Paci McClure, who led all players at halftime with 10 points.
"We definitely turned up the pressure defensively," said Neoga coach Andrew Snow. "We probably got more comfortable with the flow of the game and reading what WSS was trying to do. How many turnovers did we have after steals? I told them 'Those are turnovers we can live with. Trying to go the length of the floor after a steal because that is something you work for. The effort in the second quarter is something we need to watch again and try and recreate more often."
It has been awhile since Neoga has had such a start at 12-4. The last time the Indians started this well was in the 2005-06 season when they were 14-2 after 16 games en route to a 23-6 year.
Three-pointers helped Neoga as well as they were 4-of-5 in the second period after missing their only two attempts in the opening quarter. The Indians entered the game averaging almost six 3-pointers per game and shooting 38 percent.
Neoga had a double digit lead most of the time, but the Hatchets kept battling back to single digits. WSS got as close as six points after Gavin Wernsing scored the first bucket of the fourth. Neoga scored the next five points to push the lead back to 11.
"We told them at half, 'You know a team coached by Bob Lockart is not going to lay over and quit.," said Snow. "We got timely buckets. We could never extend our lead, but at the same time we did a good job of not getting worked up with them running against us."
The Indians man-to-man defense held the Hatchets without a field goal for 7:43 and WSS didn't attempt a shot for the first 4:14 of the second quarter. Neoga forced the Hatchets into 20 turnovers, while committing 12.
The Indians were 20-of-40 from the field and were led in scoring by Trevor Roy and sophomore Paci McClure with 20 and 18 points respectively. The two also led in rebounds with five each.
Sophomore Samuel Vonderheide and Jordan Wittenberg, a freshman, led WSS with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Wernsing led WSS with seven rebounds.
A moment of silence was held prior to the game for Neoga's superfan, Dave "Bucky" Carpenter, who died Saturday at the age of 72. His regular spot at center court was also left vacant. The Neoga players and coaches put a flower on his spot prior to tip-off as well.
"I am glad we got to honor him that way," said Snow.
Neoga will travel to Martinsville Friday in a non-conference game, while WSS, 8-9, has a NTC game at St. Elmo/Brownstown.
