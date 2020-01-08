Neoga wins fifth straight game with key second quarter

NEOGA — A pivotal run in the first half, many on transition buckets or 3-pointers, helped Neoga pick up a 50-44 win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Tuesday in a National Trial Conference boys' basketball contest.

Neoga used a 16-1 run during a span of 7:40, which included three layups (one off a steal) and three straight 3-pointers. The Indians led 22-7 after a steal and layup by Paci McClure, who led all players at halftime with 10 points.

"We definitely turned up the pressure defensively," said Neoga coach Andrew Snow. "We probably got more comfortable with the flow of the game and reading what WSS was trying to do. How many turnovers did we have after steals? I told them 'Those are turnovers we can live with. Trying to go the length of the floor after a steal because that is something you work for. The effort in the second quarter is something we need to watch again and try and recreate more often."

It has been awhile since Neoga has had such a start at 12-4. The last time the Indians started this well was in the 2005-06 season when they were 14-2 after 16 games en route to a 23-6 year.