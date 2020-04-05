Neoga's Trevor Roy to continue basketball career at Lake Land

"Trevor brings an outstanding work ethic to Lake Land," said Neoga coach Andrew Snow. "He lives and breathes basketball! Trevor put in all the extra work that it takes to get to the next level and I couldn’t be happier to see that pay off for him. I truly believe that his outstanding athleticism and his ability to get to the rim will help his transition to the next level go great for him. Trevor is a very coachable player. I think that’s what I admired most about him. He wanted to be the best player he could be and would do anything to do that."