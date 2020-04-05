Neoga's Trevor Roy to continue basketball career at Lake Land

NEOGA — Trevor Roy, a 6-2 Neoga senior, will continue his basketball career at Lake Land College.
Roy was on the all-Monticello Holiday Tournament team was a first team all-National Trail Conference player and made the all-NTC tourney team as well.
Roy led the 17-15 Indians in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals at 16.9, 4.4, 2.1 and 1.8, respectively. He also led in blocked shots with 0.8 per game. He was 205-of-3338 (.607)) from the field, which also led Neoga.
"Trevor brings an outstanding work ethic to Lake Land," said Neoga coach Andrew Snow. "He lives and breathes basketball! Trevor put in all the extra work that it takes to get to the next level and I couldn’t be happier to see that pay off for him. I truly believe that his outstanding athleticism and his ability to get to the rim will help his transition to the next level go great for him. Trevor is a very coachable player. I think that’s what I admired most about him. He wanted to be the best player he could be and would do anything to do that."
Due to the COVID-19 virus the campuses were closed, but Roy said Parkland and North Central expressed interest in him.
"I really liked the coaching staff and how close it is to home because my family and friends will still be able to make it to games," said Roy of Lake Land.
Roy's father Mike played at Lake Land and the two attended several games last season.
"I’ve wanted to play college ball for as long as I can remember, from hearing my dad talking about when he played," said Roy, who was unable to work out or talk to the Lakers coaches because of the coronavirus quarantine, but said he is willing to play anywhere.
Lake Land is coached by Brandon Colvin, who just completed his fourth year, going 9-23 last season and 4-14 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. The Lakers lose five sophomores because of graduation, but are returning 10 freshmen.
When asked what it means for the program to have Roy go on to the next level, Snow said: "Trevor signing to play at the next level means a lot to our program here at Neoga. It sets a great example for the younger guys in our program that if you put in the work and the time in the gym like a Trevor did, that you can put yourself in a position to play basketball after high school. He has been an outstanding leader for us the past two years and I know he will take those leadership qualities with him to Lake Land."
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
