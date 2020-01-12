'Nick Williams is different.' How the Tuscola basketball senior reshaped his body and his role on the team

Bozarth was floored. How many programs in the state, he wondered, had a Nick Williams? Still, Bozarth wanted to get the seal of approval from the rest of the team. They had a meeting where it was announced that Williams would come off the bench voluntarily if it put the Warriors in a position to win another Class 2A regional championship and take a crack at a deeper advancement in the postseason.

“I honestly feel like we may be one of the few teams in the state of Illinois that has a guy who volunteered for the sixth man role, who thrives in that role and who looks forward to coming off the bench," Bozarth said. "In this day in age, nobody looks forward to coming off the bench, but Nick Williams is different; Nick does."

There's respect for Williams from the rest of the team. Surely they remember the scrawny seventh grader who put in the work to get his turn, who backed out of a chance to start if it meant that it would spark the team. Williams is most proud of his defense, and the energy he brings off the bench to pick up the pieces at the first hint of stagnation.