No. 9 MacArthur girls basketball followed the game plan to victory over Rochester

ROCHESTER — MacArthur girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty could not have been happier with his team's 54-36 win over Rochester on Friday that closed out the regular season.
"This was my favorite game of the season because we played a complete game as far as we executed the game plan," Flaherty said. "Rochester is a very tough team to play and they have a very diverse offense. They have a couple of outstanding guards. We put a game plan in and the girls followed it to a T. Rochester had a couple of little runs but our girls didn't panic."
The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Generals were led by 18 points from Quincenia Jackson and 17 points from Taya Davis. Hayley Diveley added 13 points and had four 3-pointers.
"We had three girls in double figures but we had a lot of girls make big plays throughout the game off the bench," Flaherty said. "It was a great win and it was a great way to end our regular season, going into the tournament."
The Generals (7-1) are the No. 2 seed in the Central State 8 conference tournament that begins Monday. They have a bye in the first game and will play at home on Tuesday, game time and opponent to be determined.
"I think was a perfect weeks for us to regroup from last week. We lost our heads a little bit against Sacred Heart-Griffin but we played well against Jacksonville and I was really happy with tonight. It was the right type of team win," Flaherty said.
The Generals led 18-11 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. The Rockets (6-4, 5-4 CS8) weren't able to bring the game tighter in the second half. Rochester's Kaylen Reed had a team-high 12 points.
"We were tying to get Reed in foul trouble all night but she just wouldn't do it. We had a little bit more size than them but I think they will be one of the top teams in the conference next year. They are a year away," Flaherty said.
