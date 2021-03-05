 Skip to main content
No. 9 MacArthur girls basketball followed the game plan to victory over Rochester
MacArthur Jacksonville gallery 2 030221.JPG

MacArthur's Amaria Pender (13) and Kayla Jackson (4) head up the court against Jacksonville on Tuesday. The Generals beat Rochester 54-36 on Friday. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

ROCHESTER — MacArthur girls basketball coach Sean Flaherty could not have been happier with his team's 54-36 win over Rochester on Friday that closed out the regular season.

"This was my favorite game of the season because we played a complete game as far as we executed the game plan," Flaherty said. "Rochester is a very tough team to play and they have a very diverse offense. They have a couple of outstanding guards. We put a game plan in and the girls followed it to a T. Rochester had a couple of little runs but our girls didn't panic."

The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Generals were led by 18 points from Quincenia Jackson and 17 points from Taya Davis. Hayley Diveley added 13 points and had four 3-pointers. 

"We had three girls in double figures but we had a lot of girls make big plays throughout the game off the bench," Flaherty said. "It was a great win and it was a great way to end our regular season, going into the tournament."

The Generals (7-1) are the No. 2 seed in the Central State 8 conference tournament that begins Monday. They have a bye in the first game and will play at home on Tuesday, game time and opponent to be determined. 

"I think was a perfect weeks for us to regroup from last week. We lost our heads a little bit against Sacred Heart-Griffin but we played well against Jacksonville and I was really happy with tonight. It was the right type of team win," Flaherty said. 

The Generals led 18-11 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. The Rockets (6-4, 5-4 CS8) weren't able to bring the game tighter in the second half. Rochester's Kaylen Reed had a team-high 12 points. 

"We were tying to get Reed in foul trouble all night but she just wouldn't do it. We had a little bit more size than them but I think they will be one of the top teams in the conference next year. They are a year away," Flaherty said. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

