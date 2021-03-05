No. 9 MacArthur girls basketball followed the game plan to victory over Rochester

The Generals (7-1) are the No. 2 seed in the Central State 8 conference tournament that begins Monday. They have a bye in the first game and will play at home on Tuesday, game time and opponent to be determined.

"I think was a perfect weeks for us to regroup from last week. We lost our heads a little bit against Sacred Heart-Griffin but we played well against Jacksonville and I was really happy with tonight. It was the right type of team win," Flaherty said.

The Generals led 18-11 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. The Rockets (6-4, 5-4 CS8) weren't able to bring the game tighter in the second half. Rochester's Kaylen Reed had a team-high 12 points.