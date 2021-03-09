No. 9 MacArthur girls make big second half comeback against Normal University to advance to CS8 Tournament semifinals

DECATUR — MacArthur's Taya Davis and Quincenia Jackson combined for 39 points as the Generals came back from 11 points down at halftime to win 47-40 over Normal University in a Central State 8 Tournament quarterfinals game.

Davis scored eight points in the first quarter and grabbed three steals as the Class 3A No. 9 Generals (8-1) had an early 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But the Generals were uninspired in the second quarter, scoring just one basket — a layup from Jackson — and fell behind by 11 at halftime, 23-12.

U High scored 6 points in the final seconds before the half on a 3-pointer by Kayla Peterson and three free throws by the Pioneers' Chloe Ward, who was fouled attempting a last-second shot before the halftime buzzer.

"At halftime, (MacArthur head coach Sean Flaherty) told us that we had to stop taking them as a slight team and stop thinking that we could easily beat them," Davis said. "We are seniors so we needed to play like we wanted to win."

Davis connected on a 3-pointer to open the second half and following a Generals steal, she added another layup. Jackson came alive as well and pushed the Generals on a 13-4 run that cut U High's lead to 27-25 at the at the 5-minute mark in the quarter.