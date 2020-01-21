No. 2 Central A&M boys cruise past No. 10 Tuscola

MOWEAQUA — Tuscola is undefeated no longer.
The Warriors, the No. 10 team in Class 2A, met their match against Central A&M, the No. 2 team in Class 1A, on Tuesday. The Raiders cruised to a 61-39 victory and regularly held a double-digit lead from the midpoint of the second quarter.
Griffin Andricks’ 14 points and Connor Heaton’s 12 first-half points put the Raiders (14-2, 2-0 CIC) in control 30-21 at halftime. Andricks went on to lead all scorers with 23 points and Heaton finished with 16.
Tuscola’s (15-1, 1-1 CIC) leading scorer, sophomore Jalen Quinn, was limited to five first-half points and frequently defended against Heaton, Central A&M’s all-time leading scorer. He finished with 13 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Central A&M’s Jacob Paradee came alive in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 16 points in the second half after getting into early foul trouble and not scoring a point in the first half.
Central A&M has won the last four meetings between the teams and Tuscola last defeated the Raiders nearly three years ago on Jan. 2, 2017, 60-47.
Central A&M faces another Central Illinois Conference matchup against St. Teresa in Decatur on Friday.
Paradee and Heaton were honored before the game for scoring 1,000 and 2,000 points in their career, respectively. Heaton was also honored for setting the school’s scoring record and the previous record-holder, Jim Dial, presented Heaton with a cake at center court.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten