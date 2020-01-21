No. 2 Central A&M boys cruise past No. 10 Tuscola

MOWEAQUA — Tuscola is undefeated no longer.

The Warriors, the No. 10 team in Class 2A, met their match against Central A&M, the No. 2 team in Class 1A, on Tuesday. The Raiders cruised to a 61-39 victory and regularly held a double-digit lead from the midpoint of the second quarter.

Griffin Andricks’ 14 points and Connor Heaton’s 12 first-half points put the Raiders (14-2, 2-0 CIC) in control 30-21 at halftime. Andricks went on to lead all scorers with 23 points and Heaton finished with 16.

Tuscola’s (15-1, 1-1 CIC) leading scorer, sophomore Jalen Quinn, was limited to five first-half points and frequently defended against Heaton, Central A&M’s all-time leading scorer. He finished with 13 points.

Central A&M’s Jacob Paradee came alive in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 16 points in the second half after getting into early foul trouble and not scoring a point in the first half.

Central A&M has won the last four meetings between the teams and Tuscola last defeated the Raiders nearly three years ago on Jan. 2, 2017, 60-47.