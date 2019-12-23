No limitations: Eisenhower's Kyla Jones is having a career season two years after severe knee injury

DECATUR — Kyla Jones knew at some point the brace would have to come off.
Jones, the commanding 6-foot-1 senior center on the Eisenhower girls basketball team, lost her sophomore season to an ACL and partial meniscus tear during a summer game. Her rehabilitation lasted the entire year. When she took the court as a junior, she had to wear a large knee brace.
"The whole process was very eye-opening for me," Jones said. "I was in school in crutches and so it was doctor’s orders that I had to wear it or I couldn't play. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t wear it. When I had it, I was aware of it all the time and everyone was concerned for me. They would ask if I was OK or if I needed a break.
"I was reminded about it constantly. It was a little bit annoying."
Jones also felt it gave off the illusion that she wasn't healthy and not at full strength; so at the start of her senior year, off came the brace.
"Even when I was playing other teams and you see a brace you think they are injured and have a weakness. When I’m not in the brace, I’m just a normal player," Jones said.
One thing Jones is certainly not is a "normal player." Perhaps inspired by the brace-free season, she has been a double-double machine, averaging 19 points and regularly grabbing double-digit rebounds.
The rebounds have always been something Jones has always excelled at (she's averaging 13.8 per game this season) but her scoring, including putting up 30 points on Dec. 3 against Springfield Southeast, has surprised even her.
"I’m doing better than I thought it would. This is the most I have been able to consecutively score. Last year, it was 15 points here and there and I was up and down," Jones said. "At the Southeast game, I looked up at the scoreboard and it surprised me see that many points. It didn’t feel like I had scored that much."
Although Jones has taken her play to another level, she is the leader of an extremely young Panthers team that features a total of 36 players at all levels but just three seniors. For second-year head coach Johnell Evans, the program is growing and he's seeing significant improvement.
"We are starting from the basics for a lot of these girls and they are new to the game. They really didn't get the basics in middle school but they are eager to learn and they come here and work hard," Evans said. "I think we have a better team than last year because these girls play together more and they trust each other more. They are learning together and when you have a talent like Kyla Jones who can teach and learn with them."
If Jones had her way, she wouldn't need to be an outspoken leader, but as the tallest and most dominating player in the gym, it's natural for players to turn to her for support.
"Now it has become automatic," Jones said. :I’m the one that everyone looks to and asks for advice, so why not help out?"
Jones knows wins will come difficultly for the Panthers (2-8, 1-5 Central State 8) but she wants her teammates to be mentally prepared to take on any opponent this season.
"I think we should be able to compete with everyone. Of course we won’t be able to win as many games as everyone who has been playing with each other for a while but I want us to have the confidence and ability to compete," Jones said. "We should have the mentality that we can beat this team if we work together and do the small things that teams forget to do."
Along with standing out on the court, Jones has a 4.69 GPA and is trying to find a perfect match in a college that matches her academic and basketball interests. Evans has seen Jones' maturity grow by leaps and bounds this season.
"Kyla has worked harder than she ever has before with these girls and they get to see some true leadership and I'm so proud of Kyla for it," Evans said. "We depend on Kyla for almost everything. She's talking and teaching all practice long."
In terms of dominating centers in the Central State 8, Jones has just one match: Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson from MacArthur. Jones and Jackson will play each other for the first time this season at 11:30 a.m. Saturday during the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament.
"Q is the one player in the CS8 that matches up with Kyla; and Q is a great player. When they play each other they battle hard," Evans said. "It will be a test for Kyla when they play each other. Both of those girls are going to go further and play college ball and do some special things."
Jones is looking forward to the challenge and see how her improved game stands up.
"I’m excited for it because I think that we have different games I would say. We are similar in our build and what we specialize in but I would say she is more of a true center and I’m more of a 4-5 type of center," Jones said. "I’m pretty much everywhere on the court and I’m moving around the perimeter."
As MacArthur (10-2, 6-0 CS8) is making a statement as the top team in the Central State 8, Eisenhower will build its program with an eye on competing with the Generals in time.
Said Evans, "I hope that people realize that Eisenhower isn't just the little sister to MacArthur. We are a basketball program and we are growing and we will compete, it might not be today or tomorrow, but we will compete."
