No limitations: Eisenhower's Kyla Jones is having a career season two years after severe knee injury

The rebounds have always been something Jones has always excelled at (she's averaging 13.8 per game this season) but her scoring, including putting up 30 points on Dec. 3 against Springfield Southeast, has surprised even her.

"I’m doing better than I thought it would. This is the most I have been able to consecutively score. Last year, it was 15 points here and there and I was up and down," Jones said. "At the Southeast game, I looked up at the scoreboard and it surprised me see that many points. It didn’t feel like I had scored that much."

Although Jones has taken her play to another level, she is the leader of an extremely young Panthers team that features a total of 36 players at all levels but just three seniors. For second-year head coach Johnell Evans, the program is growing and he's seeing significant improvement.

"We are starting from the basics for a lot of these girls and they are new to the game. They really didn't get the basics in middle school but they are eager to learn and they come here and work hard," Evans said. "I think we have a better team than last year because these girls play together more and they trust each other more. They are learning together and when you have a talent like Kyla Jones who can teach and learn with them."