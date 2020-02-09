Notebook: MacArthur girls No. 1 seed in sectional playoff pairings

"This is the year to host it," Williams said. "To be at home and have our girls have their own locker room, I'm really happy about having regionals at home. I told them that our regional championship from last year was lonely in the trophy case so we needed to give it some company."

A trip to the sectional semifinals could bring No. 2-seeded Springfield Lanphier (19-7). The Generals defeated the Lions twice this season: 70-66 on Dec. 14 on the road and 66-54 on Jan. 18 at home.

The Generals pieced together a 16-game winning streak before a loss to Rochester on Feb. 1. It was a defeat that refocused the team for the postseason, in which they hope to become the first Decatur public school to make it to the girls state tournament. The last time a girls team from a DPS school to advance to a super-sectional was Eisenhower in the 1983-84 season.