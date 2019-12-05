Okaw Valley senior Cameron Sharp developing his 3-point shot, settled into role

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Every game he brings something different, and he has some fantastic finishes," Inman said. "When he hustles to get a steal on the backside; defense is his biggest thing. When he brings defensive effort, he's so good and I love watching him play."

In years past, there was a tug-of-war of sorts between Inman and Sharp to fully understand how Sharp fit into the system. Perhaps more of several moments of growth. There's no confusion about Sharp's role now and Okaw Valley is hanging around in games, or outright beating teams, against some of the top talent in Class 1A.

There's harmony.

"I think it's understanding not forcing things," Inman said. "There are times where he wants to try to get everything himself and as soon as he makes that extra pass or feeds off the other guys, he's such a better player rather than trying to force everything. He's really, really learned that and understood that. He's worked on his shot big time and he's bought into the team aspect and it's great."

Said Sharp of the adjustment: "Slowing down and focusing on stuff as a team rather than individually was huge and just knowing my role that I don't have to do it all."