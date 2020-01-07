Paige Ford's winning plays help establish culture for St. Teresa girls basketball team

On Monday, Ford saved passes from going out of bounds, zipped cross-court passes to open 3-point shooters and made the pass-before-the-assist play on numerous occasions. In the box score, she was scoreless. In the game, she made her presence felt.

“That’s my role on the team right now," Ford said. "I know that I’m out there to give the team energy and effort. I try to show the positivity ... even the little things people do, if they get a touch on defense or they get a block, show the little things. I’m always there to try to help them, show positivity to them and show that matters to us and little things do matter. I just try to play my role."

It's not as if she's bothered by not being the team's leading scorer. She's been there, done that. In middle school, she would have been defined as a stat-sheet filler. She's past that kind of numerical validation. Her role on the team is whatever Dorsey needs it to be in that particular game, infused with a heap of effort and little plays that jump off the screen on film.

“My stats don’t really show it, but I know someone has to be the dirty worker on the team; someone has to work hard," Ford said. "I know in life it will follow though. It really helps to be that team player for someone else.

