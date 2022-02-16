Pana assistant coach Denise Jones gets support from her dog Ember on and off the court

PANA — At Pana girls basketball practice, it is not unusual to see a four-legged fan come on the court to get a closer look at the players and coaches running through drills.

Ember, the support dog of Pana assistant coach Denise Jones, is a fixture at Panthers practice, watching the action and making sure that Jones is OK throughout.

Jones, a former multi-sport athlete for Pana and standout track athlete for Eastern Illinois University, has autonomic neuropathy, a condition that disrupts the messages between her brain and organs. If her blood pressure drops and she passes out, Ember is trained to get help.

"There have been days that she won't leave me alone and that makes me nervous that something is going on with me," Jones said. "She will lay on the outskirts (of practice) but some days, she follows and follows. I'll check my blood pressure and realize that that something is going on that she has picked up on. (With her help,) the passing out has gotten a lot better."

Jones is in her first season assisting the basketball team after several years with the track and field team. After graduating from Pana in 2000, Jones played two years of softball at Lake Land College before joining Eastern Illinois track and field. With the Panthers, Jones competed in the high jump and javelin, becoming the Ohio Valley Conference champion two times in the high jump in 2004 and 2005.

Ember's focus is on Jones throughout practice, and if the action on the court gets hectic, she will make sure to find Jones.

"Coach Jones is about the same size as some of the kids and so once in a while Ember won't be able to find her. She will start creeping in trying to find her and will start barking," Pana head coach Brent McKinney said.

Ember, a black Labrador retriever, is 11 and has assisted Jones for nine years. She is an unofficial mascot for the team girls and has her own mini jersey for games.

"Ember was born on the fifth anniversary of my father's death so we have shared a connection," Jones said. "She is very laid back. Fireworks don't bother her and the basketball buzzers don't bother her, either."

Ember will retire as Jones' support dog in about a year, and Jones is fundraising with a group, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD), to place her with a new support dog. Jones has raised about $9,000 of the $24,000 needed so far.

Along with autonomic neuropathy, Jones also has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which causes weak joints. Her new support dog will help her with walking, climbing stairs and standing, if she has had a fall.

"There are times that my pain is so bad I can't get off the ground. Ember is not trained on how to help get me up but the new dog will be able to," Jones said.

The No. 1 seeded Panthers (31-1) continue on a tear this season, winning 27 games in a row. The Panthers defeated Monticello 81-53 in the Class 2A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond regional semifinal on Monday and face No. 5 Tolono Unity (23-8) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Arthur. It will be the first meeting between the teams this season.

During practice, Jones puts the Panthers girls team through their paces, taking up a blocking pad that looks like it would be on the football field rather than the basketball court. She serves as a challenging defender under the basket, making the girls earn each bucket.

"I'm drenched by the end of practice and I enjoy it. My neurologist said it was good for me to exercise and that there is the balance of exercise before pain starts. (Coming to practice) keeps me on a better schedule and gives me something to look forward to," Jones said. "They are a talented group this year and they have been playing together for a long time. I think we have an unstoppable team."

