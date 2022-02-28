Pana girls basketball defeats Carterville, headed to state for first time since 2002-03

VANDALIA -- In Monday's Class 2A super-sectional matchup with Carterville, the Pana girls basketball team led comfortably for most of the game, regularly pushing a double-digit advantage for much of the third quarter.

The Panthers were then able to withstand the push from the Lions standout sisters -- senior Alecia Doyle and sophomore Amayah Doyle -- who were abler to tie the game 45-45 with 6:25 remaining in the fourth.

Pana never gave up the lead and two late baskets from Ellie Kuhn and free throws from Rachel Holthaus and Anna Beyers extended the lead back to eight points and final score of 64-56.

The Panthers girls are headed to their third trip to state and the first in Class 2A. Pana qualified for the Class A tournament in 1995-96 and finished second in 2002-03 in Class A.

Pana senior Jillian Hamilton led the Panthers with 21 points. Holthaus has 12 points and Beyers had 11. Lainey Hicks was also in double-figures with 10 points.

The Panther led 11-9 after the first quarter and their defense limited Carterville to just 10 points in the second quarter. A Beyers bucket with 3:16 left in the half put Pana up 24-15 and the Panthers led 28-19 at the break.

In the third, Hamilton opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and she scored 10 points in the quarter. The Lions continued to work on that lead and shrank their deficit to four points, 41-37, going into the fourth quarter.

Hamilton made two free-throws with 2:28 left and Holthaus made five in the last 1:33 to put the game out of reach for the Lions.

Pana improves to 35-1 on the season, continuing to set a record for wins in a season by a Panthers basketball team. Their win streak is now up to 31 games with the only loss of the season coming in 2021, 61-53 to Lincoln on Nov. 26.

Pana now moves on to the state semifinals to face Quincey Notre Dame on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Redbird Arena in Normal. Quincy defeated Normal University 30-28 on Monday to advance to state.

A victory on Thursday has Pana playing for the 2A championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the winner of Winnebago vs. Minonk Fieldcrest. The 2A third-place game is scheduled to also happen on Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

Check back on Tuesday for takeaways from Pana's super-sectional victory.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

