Pana girls take 26-game winning streak into regionals plus takeaways from the Panthers' season

PANA — After the Pana girls basketball team finished the regular season on Thursday with a 53-17 win over Piasa Southwestern to win the South Central Conference title, the Panthers take a 30-1 record into the postseason.

That combined with last season's record gives Pana a 44-3 record over the past two seasons, which were also the first two seasons for head coach Brent McKinney in the position. The outstanding two-year run — including 26 victories in a row — has McKinney appreciating every moment.

"It is not something you experience every year; I wish it was. It is something where you have to stop and enjoy the moment — especially not having a postseason last year and only playing 16 games," McKinney said. "Luckily, we had a big chunk of those girls coming back for this year and it has made this year so much more enjoyable."

The team has a strong senior core made of up forward Jillian Hamilton, point guard Rachel Holthaus, forward Lainey Hicks and guard Ellie Kuhn. Junior guard Anna Beyers rounds out the starting lineup.

"They are a scrappy bunch of kids and we have good size for being a small school," McKinney said. "You blend that together with really good speed and aggressiveness, so we have a variety of ways that we can try to win games if we have to."

Hamilton was the Herald & Review's Volleyball Player of the Year in 2019 and she leads the Panthers with 18 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She recently committed to Southwestern Illinois College and will continue her athletic career in both volleyball and basketball there. Hicks is just behind Hamilton averaging 6.4 rebounds per game and Holthaus leads the team with 5.1 assists a game.

"Jillian brings a hard-nosed mentality. She's 5-10 and very strong in the weight room. She's a good athlete and very quick," McKinney said. "She has one of the best jump shots I've seen. She is a lead-by-example type of player and will dive on the floor for the ball. She can beat you different ways — with her back to the basket, hitting 3s.

"Rachel does a great job at point guard getting the ball to kids in a spot where they can catch it and finish. Anna can hit from the outside and drive and Lainey can rebound and create her own shot on the inside."

'Signature win'

The Panthers were last defeated Nov. 26 when Class 3A Lincoln topped 2A Pana 61-53 at home. The Panthers got revenge on Jan. 18, defeating Lincoln 55-50.

Pana also overcame a huge mental obstacle by taking down Teutopolis, 39-38, in overtime on Dec. 6.

"A couple of years ago, we got to a regional final and lost to T-Town and we just couldn't get that signature win. The overtime win gave us a feeling that we belong up here," McKinney said. "We were able to get a rematch with Lincoln and that was huge to get that win against a top 3A program. That is the win that probably sealed it for us to get that overall No. 1 seed."

At the Class 2A Monticello Sectional, No. 6 Monticello faces No. 8 Shelbyville on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to face No. 1 Pana on Monday at 6 p.m. in Arthur.

"That Teutopolis win was nerve-racking and T-Town is a very good team. We came out and we came ready to play and they did too. It came down to whoever could make their free throws," Hamilton said. "We played good defense that game and that's what helped us out too."

27 points

McKinney's goal to press and slow opponents down with man-to-man defense has worked remarkably well this season. The Panthers' defense has limited opposing teams to just 27 points a game on average and they have held teams to under 20 points 11 times this season.

"A lot of schools depend on one person to handle the ball and we want to make their job miserable for 32 minutes. We don't let up and we keep coming at them with fresh bodies," McKinney said. "(Averaging 27 points allowed a game) has been phenomenal. To be able to continue to do that, we are in that mentality that we are going to try to shut you down."

Hamilton sees the improvement in the team's defense as tied to their work in practice.

"All the pushing, defensive drills and the running in practice to get us in shape has helped. Our teammates also push us to get better and it is helping out a lot," Hamilton said. "Rachel and Ellie are amazing defenders and they are the ones that stop the best players on the other team. Lainey and (Kylie Hendrickson), they handle inside pretty good. All around we are good at hitting our spots."

Getting to state again

During McKinney's previous coaching stop at Olney Richland County, he guided the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament in 2008-09. He sees a lot of parallels between this year's Pana team and that team.

"They are very similar and both were very athletic. We have a little more height here than that team did. We are little bit bigger," McKinney said. "They both have a similar style with multiple kids that can handle the ball. We have multiple kids that score. The Olney team had four kids in double-figures and, this team, we have three that are right there in double figures. It makes it hard to how you are going to stop us and hopefully that translates well for us."

Many of the Panthers have been teammates since fifth grade and are ready to make a finals playoff push.

"We are really hoping that we make it far this season. We are working hard to get to there," Hamilton said. "I feel like the playoffs are a whole new start for us. We have to be ready to come out and play every team, no matter what we think about them."

