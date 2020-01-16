Pana's Andrew Ambrose and his attacking play leads a senior heavy Panthers team

PANA — When his Pana boys basketball teammates describe Andrew Ambrose, one word comes up often — animal.
The 6-3 junior has the ability to explode offensively, just as he did scoring 26 points against Meridian on Tuesday, but he has also earned a reputation as a vicious rebounder.
"That kid is an animal," Pana guard Bryce Edmiston said. "Drew can do it all. He can shoot, he can get boards, he’s good at defense and he does a little bit of everything. Once he starts clicking, we all start clicking and that’s when we are hard to beat.”
Hard to beat is exactly what Pana has proven to be this season. The Panthers are 15-2 and on an 11-game winning streak. Pana was 17-18 last season, but won their first Class 2A regional title since the 2011-12 season. For fourth-year head coach Adam Metzger, this season was all about continuing that positive momentum.
"We are embracing the challenge and building on the tradition," Metzger said. "At Pana, we have such a rich tradition for basketball and the guys have taken that to heart and the expectations here are different than in other places. Winning games and doing things the right way are keys in our program,"
Ambrose leads the Panthers with 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He also leads the team by taking 15 charges and takes his animalistic reputation as a positive.
"Yes, it’s a good way to describe me. My strengths are definitely rebounding and my post work so I think it is a compliment," he said.
Off the court, the junior is more soft-spoken, but his work ethic inspires his teammates.
"He’s not a guy that says a lot but he goes about his business and the other teams figure out who he is quickly," Metzger said. "Drew's a hard working kid and he knows what the team needs. He’s scored quite a bit and he's had some monster games. He’s also incredible around the basket and getting much better at the mid-range game. He’s willing to contribute any way possible."
All-state teammates
Joining Ambrose as team captains are seniors Jonah Lauff and Edmiston — a pair of Panthers All-State football players at quarterback and wide receiver/linebacker, who are equally as dangerous on the court. Lauff averages 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Edmiston leads the team with 72 assists.
"(Jonah) was a captain last year and he was waiting his turn in football and went out and shined this season. The other guys sort of gravitate towards him because he is someone who is not always about themselves and he just wants team success," Metzger said. "Bryce is a quick kid but he is very hard-nosed. He’s the kid that you don’t want to see guarding you. He’s going to be there the entire game for 32 minutes."
Seniors Wes Kile and Drake Spracklen round out the Panthers' experienced starting five.
"Wes is figuring out all the ways that he can contribute and he does such a nice job defending with Bryce. Drake has been knocking down shots and he leads the team in 3s made," Metzger said.
'Seniors die hard'
An important goal this season for the team was excelling in their tournament play and the Panthers put it all together at the Vandalia Holiday Tournament by going 5-0 and winning the championship against the hosting Vandalia team, 73-40. The Panthers were focused on another main goal — having some fun.
"Vandalia has had a long streak of not winning their tournament so they had a whole bunch of motivation on their side. I thought we came out and executed very well," Metzger said. "I come back to the fun. They were enjoying every single moment together and they love playing with each other."
The camaraderie on the court will be critical as Pana approaches the postseason for the final time for four of the five starters.
“Seniors die hard because they realize that their time is coming to an end and they have done a great job,” Metzger said. “We have a lot of guys that don’t care and by that I mean they don’t care who scores, who the play is drawn up for. That’s what really makes us tick.
“I’m proud of the guys and the work that they have put in. They are a great group that are learning to win on the court and win at life.”
