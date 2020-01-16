Pana's Andrew Ambrose and his attacking play leads a senior heavy Panthers team

"Yes, it’s a good way to describe me. My strengths are definitely rebounding and my post work so I think it is a compliment," he said.

Off the court, the junior is more soft-spoken, but his work ethic inspires his teammates.

"He’s not a guy that says a lot but he goes about his business and the other teams figure out who he is quickly," Metzger said. "Drew's a hard working kid and he knows what the team needs. He’s scored quite a bit and he's had some monster games. He’s also incredible around the basket and getting much better at the mid-range game. He’s willing to contribute any way possible."

All-state teammates

Joining Ambrose as team captains are seniors Jonah Lauff and Edmiston — a pair of Panthers All-State football players at quarterback and wide receiver/linebacker, who are equally as dangerous on the court. Lauff averages 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Edmiston leads the team with 72 assists.

