Picking up the whistle: As ref shortage continues, four Newton seniors have become IHSA officials

NEWTON — Attend a high school playoff or state tournament event and it's clear that Illinois has a referee shortage.
Each tournament game features a message to the crowd on how fans can become IHSA officials as well, as reminding the crowd to be civil to the officials. It's in response to the ongoing crisis of officials retiring or leaving officiating all together at a fast rate — more than 500 in the last five years.
While many areas are feeling the shortage, Newton High School and Jasper County are referee rich thanks to the arrival of four high school seniors — Braedyn Wise, Hunter Michl, Jarret Tharp and Zach Stark — who have answered the call for younger refs and become IHSA officials in a host of sports.
Wise started umpiring baseball in middle school was the first to take the IHSA tests when he turned 17, the earliest age you can "get patched" — earn your official IHSA official license and uniform patch. Only a small percentage of the IHSA's officials are under the age of 29 — — and for many students considering picking up the whistle, getting over their nerves is critical.
"I was super nervous (for my first baseball game) and it was really cold in the early spring," Wise said. "A lot of things were going through my head and I wanted to make sure I was doing everything right.
"Once you get on the field, it is the same thing if I'm doing a high school game or an eight-and-under game — your mind goes blank (of other things) and you are in the game."
Each of the four referees are certified in a different number of sports. Wise officiates softball and baseball; Tharp does basketball, baseball and softball; Michl officiates football, basketball, baseball and softball; Stark, the newest of the four, umps baseball. New refs aren't immediately thrown into the pressure of a varsity game. They build their confidence at lower level games.
"I think younger kids are afraid to do it but when you start out at a lower level and you can do third-through-sixth-grade basketball games," Tharp said. "You can do 10-U baseball and that is where I got comfortable. I got more comfortable and then did seventh- and eighth-grade baseball. You really just have to get started and jump in."
The variety of sports the four are licensed in helps Newton athletic director Craig Carr immensely when a booked referee has to cancel.
"If I get in a pinch, I can call on one of them to help me out around here. Nobody in the area is going to complain because they know there is a shortage and these guys are doing it for the right reason and not to help out the hometown team," Carr said.
The National Association of Sports Officials found that 80 percent of new officials do not make it through a third year of officiating and that 75 percent of those that leave say adult fan behavior as the key factor. For the Newton refs, they have found that they are treated just like older officials when receiving fan anger. The key, Wise said, is being consistent and having self-confidence.
"I do a lot of games in our community and once you get a year or two under your belt and they know who you are, it is all about how you carry yourself," Wise said. "You have to be consistent and you can't let them get to you. You've got to stand your ground. I've gotten better with that. I'm loud behind the plate and that sort of sets me apart.
"Try to be confident. That's the biggest thing in umpiring — be confident and consistent. You've got to sell it. You've got to sell it and put it out there and that's my final decision."
Refs aren't perfect and the key for Michl is to own mistakes when he makes them. Senior officials are also there to lend their support.
"If you mess up, go to the coach and tell them what you saw. That usually goes a long way and they will have respect for you," he said. "Veteran officials are very open-minded. They always tell me if I have a question after a game to not be afraid to call them at 9 at night. They are very willing to help you out any way they can."
Despite initial nerves, the experience has been a positive one for the four.
"I think these four would attest to the fact that you don't know how rewarding it can be until they get involved," Carr said. "I think kids hear the horror stories about the poor treatment but our guys have had a lot more good experiences than bad, and they have also had a lot of opportunities at a young age."
'Getting patched'
The requirements to become an IHSA official are very straightforward: Candidates must be at least 17 years old, in good physical condition and able to make quick decisions and stick to them.
The IHSA has officials in 16 sports and candidates must submit an online application and, after studying the rule book, must pass on online, open-book rules test. In the first season of being a licensed official, refs must also watch an online rules presentation that includes the latest rules changes as well as attend a clinic on the fundamentals of officiating.
Stark, who was recently licensed in baseball, said taking that step from fan to official takes a certain type of individual.
"People have to have a love for it to get started. There are kids who play but might not want to be an official so you have to reach out and tell them about the shortage and ask them if they would be willing to do it and try it maybe," he said. "I've liked it. It's been a lot of fun in the little time that I have done it."
A barrier for some new officials is the initial expenses of licensing and equipment. Stark estimates it was about $400 to get his baseball equipment. The IHSA offers vouchers for student officials to waive their initial licensing fee.
"I think the voucher program is a good step," Carr said. "(The IHSA) uses a lot social media and announcements during state tournaments but there is only so much they can do from a central office standpoint. I think it is up to us at the local level to do the real recruiting."
The pay for referees can range from $90 for high school football games, $60 for high school baseball and $25 for summer league baseball games. A busy baseball tournament schedule can pay off the equipment expense quickly.
"It is a great part-time job and they are making $25 an hour so the money is really good and you can select the hours you can work. There is a lot of upside," Carr said.
Next steps
Carr has had the four speak with physical education classes and hopes their experience will inspire another group of officials.
"I think having them as caused other kids their age to think about becoming a licensed official. We have a day-long event where they were able to tell their side of things, how they got licensed, what got them interested and some of their experiences and I think that got a lot of kids interested," Carr said. "I think when registration comes around again this spring, we will have some more kids interested and I think that that is a credit to these four."
Carr also hopes to make headway in recruiting female officials.
"We need to get some more young ladies involved in officiating and I think next year's senior class has some great candidates," Carr said. "There are very few female basketball officials out there and I think any young ones that can get started are going to find a lot of work opportunities and a lot of opportunities for advancement."
Football officiating crews are in the highest demand among Illinois officials, with five-man squads being booked for games years in advance. The Newton group has eyes on adding a fifth member and then all becoming licensed in football. They all intend to officiate while in college.
"I think it is a great thing to do in college because you can always find games if you want them," Tharp said. "You make a lot of new friendships and bonds with coaches and other officials. I think it is a good thing to carry into your future."
