Picking up the whistle: As ref shortage continues, four Newton seniors have become IHSA officials

"I do a lot of games in our community and once you get a year or two under your belt and they know who you are, it is all about how you carry yourself," Wise said. "You have to be consistent and you can't let them get to you. You've got to stand your ground. I've gotten better with that. I'm loud behind the plate and that sort of sets me apart.

"Try to be confident. That's the biggest thing in umpiring — be confident and consistent. You've got to sell it. You've got to sell it and put it out there and that's my final decision."

Refs aren't perfect and the key for Michl is to own mistakes when he makes them. Senior officials are also there to lend their support.

"If you mess up, go to the coach and tell them what you saw. That usually goes a long way and they will have respect for you," he said. "Veteran officials are very open-minded. They always tell me if I have a question after a game to not be afraid to call them at 9 at night. They are very willing to help you out any way they can."

Despite initial nerves, the experience has been a positive one for the four.