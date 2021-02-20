Poor shooting stops MacArthur against Springfield Southeast; Eisenhower falls to Sacred Heart-Griffin

RJ Walker led all scorers with 30 points and faced double-teams throughout the game. From the free-throw line, Walker made 12 of his 15 attempts.

"We had quite a few turnovers trying to break the press. It didn't go as planned tonight. We've got to get better at bringing the ball up the court against pressure," Rodney Walker said. "Teams are always going to double-team RJ and we can't burn him out trying to beat a press by himself. We have to continue to work on those fundamentals and get the ball handing where it is supposed to be."

Walker scored 29 points in Tuesday's city game and had another strong performance in challenging circumstances.

"If you listen to the other coaches, they will talk about his poise and how he still has a positive attitude even though he knows he is going to be double-teamed," Rodney Walker, who is RJ's father, said. "He gives the ball up and give other people the chance to assist. RJ has a good attitude with the guys and he knows they are in the process of getting better. It is a perfect position for him, in a leadership position, because he's not going to get mad at a kid for making a mistake."