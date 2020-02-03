PREPS NOTEBOOK: St. Teresa girls basketball No. 1 seed in sectional playoff pairings

No. 4-seeded Sullivan (20-5) was stuck with the most difficult road of any of the area's elite teams. At the regional Sullivan is hosting, Class 2A No. 1 Paris (28-0) is waiting on the other side of the bracket.

Postseason brackets for Class 3A and 4A will be announced next Friday, Feb. 7.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central A&M to face Meridian in CIC semis

MOWEAQUA — The championship semifinals for the Central Illinois Conference Boys Tournament have been set. Defending champions and No. 1-seeded Central A&M will face No. 4 seeded Meridian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. This will be the second meeting of the season between the Raiders and the Hawks as Central A&M blew out Meridian 96-60 on Jan. 10.

Raiders' senior Griffin Andricks had a career night against Meridian in the first meeting (37 points, 16 rebounds) and he nearly equaled that against Sullivan on Saturday, going 8-for-8 from 3-point range in a 31-point, 14-rebound performance.

