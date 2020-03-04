R.J. Walker's big fourth quarter leads Eisenhower basketball to regional semifinal win over Mattoon

Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker, R.J.'s father, has seen his son hit countless 3-pointers. Even Rodney knows when his son has the hot hand to let him feast.

"They know I only want 3s when they're wide open, but when he's feeling it like that, he knows when to let it go," Rodney said. "He's been doing it all his life. He knows when he's feeling it. It's just, 'Sit down, dad, and shut up.'"

Every time Eisenhower appeared ready to pull away, particularly in the fourth quarter, Mattoon (12-17) answered back. The Panthers led by seven points early in the fourth before the Green Wave tied it 43-all on an old-fashioned three-point play by Cam'Ron Taylor, who led the team with 21 points.

Then Walker canned another 3-pointer to give Eisenhower a three-point lead, 46-43, with 3:20 left to go. Again, Mattoon answered, this time with buckets from Samuel Bradbury and Meade Johnson to take a 47-46 lead with 2:37 left in the game. Walker came back with a 3-pointer to take a two-point lead with 1:42 left and Brylan Phillips hit a layup more than a minute later for a four-point lead.

