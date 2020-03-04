R.J. Walker's big fourth quarter leads Eisenhower basketball to regional semifinal win over Mattoon

MATTOON — When his shots aren't falling, R.J. Walker has a tendency to let his confidence begin to waver a bit.
He felt good in the layup line on Wednesday before his Eisenhower boys basketball team played Mattoon in the Class 3A Mattoon Regional semifinals. But when the game started, Walker, a junior guard for the Panthers, couldn't get the shots to drop.
Walker missed his first five 3-pointers before finally hitting one with 2 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first half. That make was everything and enough to give him the confidence to let the shots fly in the second half.
Mattoon had to switch to a man-to-man defense and Walker took advantage, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on the way to a 53-50 win. He finished with a team-high 19 points. The Panthers (13-19) play Springfield Lanphier at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional championship game.
"I've just got to see one go in," Walker said. "The only reason I kept shooting is because I made that one in the first half. I tend to lose confidence, but I talked with the team and they told me, 'No matter what, keep shooting. They're going to drop eventually.' They ended up dropping (Wednesday)."
Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker, R.J.'s father, has seen his son hit countless 3-pointers. Even Rodney knows when his son has the hot hand to let him feast.
"They know I only want 3s when they're wide open, but when he's feeling it like that, he knows when to let it go," Rodney said. "He's been doing it all his life. He knows when he's feeling it. It's just, 'Sit down, dad, and shut up.'"
Every time Eisenhower appeared ready to pull away, particularly in the fourth quarter, Mattoon (12-17) answered back. The Panthers led by seven points early in the fourth before the Green Wave tied it 43-all on an old-fashioned three-point play by Cam'Ron Taylor, who led the team with 21 points.
Then Walker canned another 3-pointer to give Eisenhower a three-point lead, 46-43, with 3:20 left to go. Again, Mattoon answered, this time with buckets from Samuel Bradbury and Meade Johnson to take a 47-46 lead with 2:37 left in the game. Walker came back with a 3-pointer to take a two-point lead with 1:42 left and Brylan Phillips hit a layup more than a minute later for a four-point lead.
"When we had to go man late, it was really tough off the dribble," Mattoon coach Ryan Ghere said. "Zone-wise, I thought we kept them in check most of the game. We just let (Walker) get loose in the fourth quarter and hit four wide-open 3s. We didn't even guard him in the fourth quarter. That's frustrating. That was the scouting report: Don't let No. 1 beat us and make the other guys shoot and we'll be alright. He stepped up, knocked down 3s and we didn't guard him."
Still, Mattoon had one more push. Wright banked in a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds left to get Mattoon within one point. Phillips went to the line for a one-and-one with seven seconds left, missed, and R.J. Walker skied for a rebound, dribbled it out and kicked a pass to Karon Shelley for a layup to seal the game.
"I knew we had one more foul to give before they were in the bonus so I was going to go hard regardless because we had a foul to give," R.J. Walker said. "When I ended up getting it, I looked for the open person to keep playing hot potato."
Shelley was the exact energy Eisenhower needed to overcome a slow first half. He dove to the ground for loose balls, hit layups on his way to a total of 16 points and grabbed rebounds. He was instant energy and exactly what the Panthers needed.
"We know our records are both even," Shelley said. "If we wanted to advance to play Lanphier on Friday, we had to do what we had to do; 50-50 balls were ours, rebounds were ours and we had to play hard-nosed defense."
Said Rodney Walker: "Karon Shelley and Caleb Patton were down there on the glass like monsters. I told those guys, 'My big three are my guards, but we're absolutely nothing if you don't do your job and they did.' Our supporting cast stepped up big time. They crashed the boards and played defense like they were supposed to (Wednesday)."
Now, Eisenhower gets a Springfield Lanphier team that swept the season series, but R.J. Walker missed the second game with an injury.
"It's important for us," R.J. Walker said. "We've been looking forward to playing Lanphier and getting back at them because we know it's hard to beat a team three times. I feel like the way we've been playing, it's going to be tough for Lanphier to beat us if we stay composed and play as a team like we've been doing recently."
