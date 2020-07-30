Remembering MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike Williams, who died this week

"I'm still in my office right now trying to think that he'll never come back and sit in this chair," Crutcher said, his voice breaking. "... With all the crazy stuff going on, we're supposed to be here to help these kids and my girls are crushed. I know they are. I know they're going to need counseling. They're going to need a lot of things. What can we do when we're not even coming back to school. I don't know how to grieve with them."

MacArthur football coach Derek Spates' classroom the hall from Williams' at MacArthur High School.

"I've seen his daughter around coaching with him and his wife being supportive of him at the games and different things like that," Spates said. "When I heard that this morning, we were all pretty shocked. When you work with a guy for three years ... it kind of hits home, to see the pain and anguish that his girls are going through and his family and people that cared about him and his family and his program. It's one of those moments that should make us coaches and everybody else realize that sports are just sports and life is the thing that should be celebrated and lived to the fullest.

"We need to understand that we should cherish people while they're here because none of us know what's going to happen tomorrow or after the next few minutes, seconds"